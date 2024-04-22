Nuvve Announces the PowerPort Neo: ISO 15118 Hardware Ready and BABA Certified

PowerPort Neo is Available for Immediate Orders from Nuvve

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, is pleased to announce the release of upgraded PowerPort Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) models, boasting hardware enhancements and unparalleled compliance with critical industry standards.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance, Nuvve proudly confirms that its latest PowerPort models meet the stringent requirements set forth by the Buy America, Build America Act (BABA) and the Buy American Act (BAA), as well as the ISO 15118 hardware standards needed for many utility Approved Product Lists ("APL"). The BAA and BABA mandates dictate that products utilized in federally funded infrastructure projects and those procured directly by federal agencies must be manufactured in the United States.

The following PowerPort Neo models have been meticulously designed and manufactured to align with these regulations:

Single-phase Single Connector PowerPort, Model #EVSE-B-P1-T1-H1-A080

Single-phase Dual Connectors PowerPort, Model #EVSE-B-P1-T1-H2-A080

Three-phase Single Connector PowerPort, Model #EVSE-B-P3-T2-H1-A063

"Our procurement and manufacturing processes signify our unwavering dedication to bolstering the domestic economy and adhering to the rigorous standards mandated by federal regulations," stated Hamza Lemsaddek, Nuvve's Vice President of Technology and Astrea AI. "From sourcing materials to assembly, we have made concerted efforts to ensure compliance with American-made criteria. The PowerPort Neo also qualifies for more utility APLs, so our customers can utilize program and grant funding available to accelerate their fleet electrification."

Nuvve's PowerPort Neo models not only fulfill regulatory requirements, but also embody the highest standards of quality and reliability. With strict quality control measures in place, Nuvve continues to lead the industry in providing cutting-edge electric vehicle charging equipment.

Moreover, Nuvve reaffirms its commitment to advancing domestic manufacturing and economic growth in the United States. By upholding excellence in product development and adhering to regulatory standards, Nuvve remains at the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions.

About Nuvve

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform. Nuvve's mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. For more information, please visit www.nuvve.com.

