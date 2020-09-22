Nuvve Corporation and A-Z Bus Sales Announce Commercial Offer For Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) School Buses

The addition of V2G-enabled buses strengthens A-Z Bus Sales' leadership in alternative fuel and zero emission bus sales. Nuvve's V2G GIVe™ platform enables electric vehicle batteries to store and discharge energy and provide key grid services. V2G can reduce energy costs at the sites where buses are charging through time-of-use (TOU) savings and generate revenue by selling stored energy in the electric bus batteries to energy markets. With these savings, the total cost of ownership of electric buses is reduced so Nuvve and A-Z are able to offer a comprehensive, financially-viable solution that includes:

A V2G-enabled electric school bus from Blue Bird

Support for grant applications for the bus

Electric bus maintenance support

Discounted V2G DC 60kW CCS bidirectional charging station especially designed for heavy-duty vehicles

Discounted installation costs

12 years maintenance for the charging station

Software management tools for the electric vehicle fleet's charging (mobile, web)

V2G services powered by Nuvve's GIVe™ software platform

Customer quotes and solutions are available to school bus fleets depending on their specific needs. Nuvve and its installation partners can provide guidance on the best combination of AC or DC charging options to optimize the energy use on each site.

A-Z Bus Sales distributes Blue Bird's type C and type D class buses that are equipped with a bidirectional CCS connector for V2G charging and 155kWh batteries for up to 120 miles range on a single charge. With Nuvve's announcement of its latest 60kW DC CCS charge r, the buses can be fully charged in approximately 3 hours (compared to 8 hours with an AC Level 2 charger). This DC V2G charging solution fully complies with the new regulations regarding V2G chargers through a UL-1741-SA certification, especially required for California V2G installations. California has an installed base of over 24,000 school buses which are expected to be electrified over the coming years.

"We recently announced key partnerships for standard V2G chargers and V2G-enabled electric buses. A-Z Bus Sales provides us with the distribution force that will make V2G school bus sales more accessible in California," said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve Corporation. "We are excited to work with A-Z's dynamic team which is already leading the electrification of school transport. With V2G added to the offer, the electric bus becomes a standard solution for school districts and electric utilities in California."

"Electric school buses are already providing huge savings to school districts from a maintenance and fuel cost perspective. With the addition of V2G technology from Nuvve, the decision to go electric makes even more economical sense," explains John Landherr, CEO and president of A-Z Bus Sales. "A-Z Bus Sales has always provided the highest quality and cleanest transportation solutions in the market. V2G is that next step to ensure we are helping to support a cleaner electric grid and environment for our children and communities."

Electric school buses offer a prime storage solution to enable V2G grid services because they have large batteries that stay parked and could be charging most hours of the day. They also have the potential to act as a virtual power plant (VPP) by aggregating vehicle batteries across a region to provide energy when needed. V2G is a key technology to support the increase of renewable energy on the electric grid, and electric school buses could provide key resilience to the grid to prevent energy blackouts, such as recently was the case in California. And, in the future, electric buses could serve as emergency back-up for areas that have lost power. So, in addition to helping reduce CO2 emissions and creating a cleaner environment for kids to get to school, this important electric fleet can help create a greener planet.

*Contact Nuvve (https://nuvve.com/contact/) to see if your installation and fleet is suitable for this offer

About Nuvve Corporation

Nuvve Corporation is a San Diego-based green energy technology company whose mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Our proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology – Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIVe™) platform – is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through cutting-edge, bidirectional charging solutions. Since our founding in 2010, Nuvve has been responsible for successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide. For more information please visit www.nuvve.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products. A-Z Bus provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long- lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California and Hawaii. More information is available at www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

