Nuvve Corporation and IoTecha Announce Joint Deployment of a Global Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charging System for Vehicle-to-Grid Applications

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Corporation , a San Diego-based, green energy technology company and a leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, and IoTecha Corp. , an industry leader in electric vehicle (EV) smart charging technology, are joining forces to deploy and commercialize a bidirectional charging solution for electric vehicles with the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) plugs supporting the ISO/IEC15118 protocol. This approach allows automotive OEMs using the CCS plug for their vehicles to enable bidirectional energy flow on their vehicles when coupled with IoTecha and Nuvve technology. Future versions of the standard will be supported by over-the-air software updates.

The new V2G solution will allow EVs to perform bidirectional charging services while using state of the art, secure, cloud-to-cloud integrations. Using IoTecha's robust ISO/IEC 15118 technology, which has already been deployed in thousands of chargers and has been successfully interoperability tested with most EV brands, users will benefit from an easy-to-use plug and play system. For electric utilities, the solution uses the industry's most stringent requirements ensuring precision metering and fast dispatch of services with high granularity. Finally, the communication protocol will ensure EV battery protection thanks to Nuvve's GIVe™ V2G platform using advanced battery information data from the vehicle.

"The technology integration with IoTecha will enable a highly scalable implementation for V2G that can be used with multiple hardware providers and OEMs," says Gregory Poilasne, CEO and chairman of Nuvve Corporation. "This is what is going to allow us to have standard supported products that can be securely connected and controlled."

"Our IoT.ON™ platform, which includes our cloud and Combined Charging System on Module (CCSoM) controller modules, enables V2G implementation and allows us to take the CCS standard to the next level by integrating with Nuvve's software platform," says Oleg Logvinov, President and CEO of IoTecha. "Growing the ecosystem in a standards-based and secure way is what IoTecha is all about. Bidirectional functionality is a much-needed feature for EV sales growth."

One of the first implementations of this integration will benefit electric school buses. It's becoming more widely known that electric buses create a cleaner environment for kids to travel to school. But an additional benefit with V2G is that the overall cost of electric buses to school districts can be lowered because the buses can offset costs when parked by providing grid and building services. With their large batteries and powerful chargers combined with the standard CCS-1 plug, electric school buses will be able to deliver a variety of services, from energy market participation to building energy optimization and resiliency services.

Nuvve announced recently a definitive merger agreement with Newborn Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NBAC), which will result in Nuvve becoming a listed public company at closing.

About Nuvve Corporation

Nuvve Corporation is a San Diego-based green energy technology company whose mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Our proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology – Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIVe™) platform – is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through cutting-edge, bidirectional charging solutions. Since our founding in 2010, Nuvve has been responsible for successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide. For more information please visit www.nuvve.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IoTecha

IoTecha is accelerating the Electric Vehicle revolution by providing an integrated Platform called IoT.ON™ – consisting of software, hardware and Cloud components - for the Smart Charging infrastructure and ultimately enabling the integration of tens of millions of Electric Vehicles with the Power Grid. IoTecha customers are prominent global manufacturers of both Electric Vehicles and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (and custom modules), EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. http://www.iotecha.com

About Newborn Acquisition Corp.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, holding approximately $57.5 million in its trust account, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

SOURCE Nuvve Corporation

