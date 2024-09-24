Nuvve Launches First V2G-Capable Electric School Bus Deployment in New Mexico

Partners with Las Cruces Public Schools to Lead in the Advancement of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in Education

SAN DIEGO and LAS CRUCES, N.M., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary energy management and aggregation platform, is proud to announce the commissioning of its first deployment in New Mexico in collaboration with Las Cruces Public Schools. This project marks a significant milestone in expanding electric vehicle infrastructure within the educational sector.

Las Cruces Public Schools, the second largest school district in New Mexico, engaged Nuvve to deploy 5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)-capable DC Fast Chargers and 7 Nuvve Level II PowerPorts, aimed at supporting the school district's transition to electric school buses and other electric vehicles. Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve, states, "We're thrilled to partner with Las Cruces Public Schools, a trailblazer amongst New Mexico's school districts, on this groundbreaking project in New Mexico. This collaboration exemplifies our mission to support the electrification of transportation within educational institutions, fostering a greener future for our children. By integrating our advanced charging solutions, we're not only reducing emissions but also creating significant energy savings for the district with future V2G revenues."

Daoud Chaaya, Thomas Built Buses VP-Sales, Aftermarket and Marketing, shares, "This project represents the first commissioned Nuvve chargers with Thomas buses in the state of New Mexico. The success of this deployment will pave the way for broader adoption of electric school buses across the state, showcasing the reliability and efficiency of Nuvve's technology and the best-in-class features of our Thomas Jouley school bus."

Ignacio Ruiz, superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools adds, "Our partnership with Nuvve reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. By transitioning to electric vehicles and leveraging Nuvve's advanced energy management solutions, we are taking important steps towards reducing environmental impacts. This collaboration aims to not only address climate change but also to create a healthier environment for our students."

Key Aspects of the Partnership Include:

Nuvve's Role: Serving as the preferred energy manager and flexibility aggregator for Las Cruces Public Schools' electric vehicle infrastructure.

Charger Deployment: Installation of 5 DC Fast Chargers and 7 Nuvve Level II powerports, providing robust and efficient charging solutions for the school district's electric buses and other EVs.

Energy Management: Utilizing Nuvve's GIVe™ platform, known for its bidirectional energy management capabilities, to transform the school district's electric vehicles into grid-integrated energy storage resources.

Benefits: Optimizing energy usage, reducing costs, and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

The completion of this project signifies a crucial step towards broader implementation of electric vehicle infrastructure in educational institutions across the nation. Nuvve and Las Cruces Public Schools are committed to continuing their partnership to drive innovation and sustainability in the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

About Nuvve

Founded in 2010, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has successfully deployed vehicle-to-grid (V2G) on five continents, offering turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve combines the world's most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, delivering new value to electric vehicle (EV) owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs, and supporting a global transition to clean energy. Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and can be found online at nuvve.com.

