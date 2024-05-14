Nuvve Provides First Quarter 2024 Financial Update

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a first quarter 2024 update.

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Celebrated the 500 th electric school bus EVSE to be deployed which will be managed through its proprietary GIVe™ bidirectional, smart-charging software platform

electric school bus EVSE to be deployed which will be managed through its proprietary GIVe™ bidirectional, smart-charging software platform Selected to implement its turnkey fleet electrification program for Fresno EOC's $16M 50-shuttle fleet project

50-shuttle fleet project Increased megawatts under management by 6.0% to 26.6 megawatts as of March 31, 2024 from 25.1 megawatts on December 31, 2023

from 25.1 megawatts on Reduced operating expenses excluding cost of sales in first quarter 2024 to $7.5 million compared to $8.3 million in first quarter 2023

compared to in first quarter 2023 Cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 million as of March 31, 2024

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "We positively jump-started 2024 by celebrating our 500th electric school bus EVSE to be deployed which will be managed through our proprietary GIVe™ bidirectional, smart-charging software platform. The momentum continued when we were informed by the Board of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) that we were selected to implement our turnkey fleet electrification program for their 50-shuttle fleet. This solution is planned to include 50 electric Class-A shuttles, a 2.5-megawatt on-site solar generation system, a battery storage system, DC fast chargers, and our GIVe™ software platform and V2G technology. With delayed announcements from the EPA on second round winners of the Clean School Bus Program, K-12 customers adjusted their procurement decisions accordingly. We continue to proactively communicate with current and prospective K-12 customers, ensuring they have everything they need from Nuvve to make the best decision for their EVSE needs."

2024 First Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $0.78 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.85 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.08 million, or 58.0%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.95 million decrease in products revenue and $0.1 million decrease in services revenue due to lower customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, consisted of DC and AC Chargers of $0.48 million, grid services revenue of $0.04 million, and engineering services of $0.18 million.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, decreased by $1.0 million to $0.5 million, or 65.1% compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to lower customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin increased by 8.9% to 26.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 17.9% in the same prior year period. Margin benefited from a lower mix of hardware charging stations' sales and a higher mix of engineering services in the current quarter compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 4.0%.

The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in insurance related expenses of $0.1 million, decreases in public company related costs of $0.1 million, decreases in office related expenses of $0.1 million, decreases in subcontractor and outside services expenses of $0.3 million, and decreases in travel and marketing/promotions related expenses of $0.2 million, partially offset by increases in compensation expenses of $0.6 million, including share-based compensation. Expenses resulting from the consolidation of Levo's activities during the three months ended March 31, 2024, accounted for $0.2 million of the decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.5 million, or 24.3%, from $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income, net consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income, net increased by $0.3 million from $0.2 million of other income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, to $0.5 million in other income for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability, partially offset by sublease income related to the subleasing of part of our main office space.

Net loss decreased by $0.9 million, or 12.2%, from $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, to $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to an increase in other income of $0.3 million, and a decrease in operating expenses of $1.7 million, which includes a decrease in cost of product and services of $1.0 million, partially offset by decrease in revenue of $1.1 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $0.01 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.01 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net income (loss) is allocated to non-controlling interests in proportion to the relative ownership interests of the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, an entity formed by us with Stonepeak and Evolve. We own 51% of Levo's common units and Stonepeak and Evolve own 49% of Levo's common units. We have determined that Levo is a variable interest entity ("VIE") in which we are the primary beneficiary. Accordingly, we consolidated Levo and recorded a non-controlling interest for the share of Levo owned by Stonepeak and Evolve during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Megawatts Under Management

Megawatts under management refers to the potential available charging capacity Nuvve is currently managing around the world.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, along with other Company developments, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT) today, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

To participate, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the 'Events' section under the 'News & Events' tab of Nuvve's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "looking forward to," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "continue," "seeks" or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nuvve's expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, business plans, product and service offerings, new deployments, potential project successes, expected timing of recently announced projects, anticipated growth of various business areas and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, https://investors.nuvve.com or on request from Nuvve. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Trademarks

This press release contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Nuvve and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Nuvve Investor Contact

[email protected]

+1 (619) 483-3448

Nuvve Press Contacts

[email protected]

+1 (619) 483-3448

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 5,283,031

$ 1,534,660 Restricted cash 480,000

480,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,281,024

1,724,899 Inventories 6,082,633

5,889,453 Prepaid expenses 826,601

994,719 Deferred costs 1,455,821

1,667,602 Other current assets 686,010

751,412 Total current assets 16,095,120

13,042,745 Property and equipment, net 750,347

766,264 Intangible assets, net 1,167,343

1,202,203 Investment in equity securities 670,951

670,951 Investment in leases 109,606

112,255 Right-of-use operating lease assets 4,717,550

4,839,526 Financing receivables —

288,872 Security deposit, long-term 25,832

27,690 Total assets $ 23,536,749

$ 20,950,506







Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,478,830

$ 1,694,325 Due to customers —

— Accrued expenses 5,264,444

4,632,101 Deferred revenue 1,079,530

1,030,056 Operating lease liabilities - current 851,813

856,250 Other liabilities 105,573

105,141 Total current liabilities 8,780,190

8,317,873







Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 4,530,861

4,646,383 Warrants liability 3,069,277

4,621 Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares 321,261

309,728 Other long-term liabilities 754,819

681,438 Total liabilities 17,456,408

13,960,043







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,825,205 and $3,750,201 at March 31, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively 4,355,095

4,193,629 Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized; 50,000 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively 247,455

216,229 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,070,642 and 1,246,589 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 6,357

5,927 Additional paid-in capital 161,491,576

155,615,962 Accumulated other comprehensive income 80,025

93,676 Accumulated deficit (154,955,297)

(148,240,859) Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity 6,622,661

7,474,706 Non-controlling interests (5,144,870)

(4,894,101) Total stockholders' equity 1,477,791

2,580,605 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,536,749

$ 20,950,506

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

Revenue







Products $ 476,469

$ 1,428,886

Services 219,871

351,499

Grants 83,416

74,401

Total revenue 779,756

1,854,786

Operating expenses







Cost of products 336,672

1,368,573

Cost of services 172,772

92,331

Selling, general, and administrative 5,928,110

6,172,024

Research and development 1,589,577

2,100,088

Total operating expenses 8,027,131

9,733,016











Operating loss (7,247,375)

(7,878,230)

Other income (expense)







Interest income, net 9,012

68,337

Change in fair value of warrants liability 727,662

(213,758)

Change in fair value of derivative liability (11,533)

(76,840)

Other, net (206,503)

440,386

Total other income, net 518,638

218,125

Loss before taxes (6,728,737)

(7,660,105)

Income tax expense —

—

Net loss $ (6,728,737)

$ (7,660,105)

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (14,299)

6,288

Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (6,714,438)

$ (7,666,393)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests 75,004

69,292

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares 161,466

161,466

Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (6,950,908)

$ (7,897,151)











Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.69)

$ (12.84)











Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp.

common stockholders, basic and diluted 4,114,430

614,905



NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

Net loss $ (6,728,737)

$ (7,660,105)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes







Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes $ (13,651)

$ 8,934

Total comprehensive loss $ (6,742,388)

$ (7,651,171)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ (14,299)

$ 6,288

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (6,728,089)

$ (7,657,459)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests $ (75,004)

$ (69,292)

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares (161,466)

(161,466)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (6,491,619)

$ (7,426,701)



NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net loss $ (6,728,737)

$ (7,660,105) Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 86,656

76,520 Stock-based compensation 877,782

965,820 Change in fair value of warrants liability (727,662)

213,758 Change in fair value of derivative liability 11,533

76,840 Warrants issuance costs 305,065

— Gains from sale of investments in equity securities —

(325,155) Noncash lease expense 126,178

115,576 Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 443,875

(1,427,503) Inventory (193,180)

1,519,589 Prepaid expenses and other assets 732,925

(342,511) Accounts payable (215,495)

(28,178) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 504,358

1,021,709 Deferred revenue 52,123

(38,062) Net cash used in operating activities (4,724,580)

(5,831,702) Investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (40,907)

(11,125) Proceeds from sale of investments in equity securities —

1,325,155 Net cash provided (used) in investing activities (40,907)

1,314,030 Financing activities





Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of issuance costs —

470,000 Proceeds from common stock offering, net of issuance costs 8,516,741

136,717 Payment of finance lease obligations (2,888)

(1,896) Net cash provided in financing activities 8,513,853

604,821 Effect of exchange rate on cash 5

5,413 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 3,748,371

(3,907,438) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,014,660

16,233,896 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,763,031

$ 12,326,458









SOURCE Nuvve Holding Corp.