Nuvve Provides Second Quarter 2024 Financial Update

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve", "we", the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a second quarter 2024 update.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Partnered with Great Power, combining Nuvve's V2G technology with advanced batteries for more efficient, affordable EVs and part of the V2G Hub solution

Held ground breaking event on the turnkey fleet electrification program for Fresno EOC's $16M 50-shuttle fleet project

50-shuttle fleet project Completed installation and commissioning of Nuvve AC and DC chargers at Chinle Unified School District (USD) in California , making Chinle the first and largest school district in the Navajo Nation to go electric

, making Chinle the first and largest school district in the Navajo Nation to go electric Increased megawatts under management by 8.0% to 27.1 megawatts as of June 30, 2024 from 25.1 megawatts on December 31, 2023

from 25.1 megawatts on Reduced operating expenses excluding cost of sales in second quarter 2024 to $6.0 million compared to $8.5 million in second quarter 2023

compared to in second quarter 2023 Cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million as of June 30, 2024

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "The second quarter was busy time of year for tradeshows and conferences where Nuvve had a presence at ACT Expo, STN East, STN West, NSTA, and several state conferences. At these conferences we highlighted how our solutions, which are managed through our proprietary GIVeTM bidirectional, smart-charging software platform can positively impact their total cost of ownership (TCO) model. This timing was critical as many school bus fleet operators are starting to make infrastructure decisions after winning their grant awards from the EPAs Clean School Bus Program. We were pleased with the success of the ground breaking event held with the Board of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission executive team on our turnkey fleet electrification program for their 50-shuttle fleet that occurred in July. This solution will include 50 electric Class-A shuttles, a 2.5-megawatt on-site solar generation system, a battery storage system, DC fast chargers, and our GIVeTM software platform and V2G technology. We also announced our partnership with Great Power, where we will combine their industry-leading advanced batteries with our V2G solutions, helping power similar projects as the one in Fresno, California. Finally, we completed the installation and commissioning of Nuvve AC and DC chargers at Chinle Unified School District (USD) in California, now the first and largest school district in the Navajo Nation to go electric and Nuvve is proud to be along with them on this journey."

2024 Second Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $0.80 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.12 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.32 million, or 62.2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.18 million decrease in products revenue and $0.2 million decrease in services revenue due to lower customers sales orders and shipments, partially offset by an increase in grants of $0.06 million. Products and services revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, consisted of DC and AC Chargers of $0.37 million, grid services revenue of $0.12 million, and engineering services of $0.19 million.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased by $1.3 million to $0.6 million, or 69.1% compared to $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin increased by 5.4% to 10.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 4.8% in the same prior year period. Margin benefited from a lower mix of hardware charging stations' sales and a higher mix of engineering services in the current quarter compared with the second quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 26.4%.

The decrease during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses of $0.4 million, including share-based compensation, decreases in public company related costs of $0.3 million, decreases in subcontractor and outside services expenses of $0.4 million, decreases in travel and marketing/promotions related expenses of $0.4 million, and decreases in bad debt expenses of $0.1 million. Expenses resulting from the consolidation of Levo's activities during the three months ended June 30, 2024, accounted for $0.1 million of the decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.9 million, or 38.3%, from $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income, net consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income, net increased by $1.5 million from $0.3 million of other income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, to $1.8 million in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability and sublease income related to the subleasing of part of our main office space.

Net loss decreased by $4.0 million, or 50.5%, from $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to an increase in other income of $1.5 million, and a decrease in operating expenses of $3.9 million, which includes a decrease in cost of product and services of $1.3 million, and a decrease in revenue of $1.3 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $0.01 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.01 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income (loss) is allocated to non-controlling interests in proportion to the relative ownership interests of the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, an entity formed by us with Stonepeak and Evolve. We own 51% of Levo's common units and Stonepeak and Evolve own 49% of Levo's common units. We have determined that Levo is a variable interest entity ("VIE") in which we are the primary beneficiary. Accordingly, we consolidated Levo and recorded a non-controlling interest for the share of Levo owned by Stonepeak and Evolve during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Megawatts Under Management

Megawatts under management refers to the potential available charging capacity Nuvve is currently managing around the world.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 1,431,414

$ 1,534,660 Restricted cash 480,000

480,000 Accounts receivable, net 516,193

1,724,899 Inventories 6,044,136

5,889,453 Prepaid expenses 789,112

994,719 Deferred costs 1,394,824

1,667,602 Other current assets 633,565

751,412 Total current assets 11,289,244

13,042,745 Property and equipment, net 709,916

766,264 Intangible assets, net 1,132,484

1,202,203 Investment in equity securities 670,951

670,951 Investment in leases 106,916

112,255 Right-of-use operating lease assets 4,593,229

4,839,526 Financing receivables —

288,872 Security deposit, long-term 24,285

27,690 Total assets $ 18,527,025

$ 20,950,506







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,869,527

$ 1,694,325 Due to customers —

— Accrued expenses 4,920,770

4,632,101 Deferred revenue 1,069,978

1,030,056 Operating lease liabilities - current 848,497

856,250 Other liabilities 7,170

105,141 Total current liabilities 8,715,942

8,317,873







Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 4,413,069

4,646,383 Warrants liability 1,484,504

4,621 Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares 313,354

309,728 Other long-term liabilities 867,404

681,438 Total liabilities 15,794,273

13,960,043







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,901,709 and $3,750,201 at June 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively 4,516,561

4,193,629 Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized; 50,000 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively 278,681

216,229 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,527,227 and 1,246,589 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 6,403

5,927 Additional paid-in capital 162,146,327

155,615,962 Accumulated other comprehensive income 71,932

93,676 Accumulated deficit (158,894,045)

(148,240,859) Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity 3,330,617

7,474,706 Non-controlling interests (5,393,107)

(4,894,101) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (2,062,490)

2,580,605 Total Equity 2,732,752

6,990,463 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,527,025

$ 20,950,506

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue













Products $ 369,192

$ 1,546,723

$ 845,661

$ 2,975,609 Services 301,567

502,286

521,438

853,785 Grants 131,421

71,118

214,837

145,519 Total revenue 802,180

2,120,127

1,581,936

3,974,913 Operating expenses













Cost of products 256,902

1,311,268

593,574

2,679,841 Cost of services 345,813

639,848

518,585

732,179 Selling, general, and administrative 4,489,772

6,097,336

10,417,882

12,269,360 Research and development 1,473,567

2,387,215

3,063,144

4,487,303 Total operating expenses 6,566,054

10,435,667

14,593,185

20,168,683















Operating loss (5,763,874)

(8,315,540)

(13,011,249)

(16,193,770) Other income (expense)













Interest income, net 10,736

20,644

19,748

88,981 Change in fair value of warrants liability 1,584,772

143,794

2,312,434

(69,964) Change in fair value of derivative liability 7,907

83,059

(3,626)

6,219 Other, net 211,444

83,946

4,941

524,332 Total other income, net 1,814,859

331,443

2,333,497

549,568 Loss before taxes (3,949,015)

(7,984,097)

(10,677,752)

(15,644,202) Income tax expense —

—

—

— Net loss $ (3,949,015)

$ (7,984,097)

$ (10,677,752)

$ (15,644,202) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (10,268)

8,466

(24,566)

14,754 Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (3,938,747)

$ (7,992,563)

$ (10,653,186)

$ (15,658,956) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests 76,504

70,678

151,508

139,970 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred

shares 161,466

161,466

322,932

322,932 Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (4,176,717)

$ (8,224,707)

$ (11,127,626)

$ (16,121,858)















Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.67)

$ (11.86)

$ (2.15)

$ (24.68)















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic

and diluted 6,230,284

693,353

5,172,358

653,245

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

Net loss

$ (3,949,015)

$ (7,984,097)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes









Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes

$ (8,093)

$ 1,299

Total comprehensive loss

$ (3,957,108)

$ (7,982,798)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

$ (10,268)

$ 8,466

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp.

$ (3,946,840)

$ (7,991,264)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests

$ (76,504)

$ (70,678)

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares

(161,466)

(161,466)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders

$ (3,708,870)

$ (7,759,120)



NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net loss $ (10,677,752)

$ (15,644,202) Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 179,170

156,290 Stock-based compensation 1,390,808

2,069,227 Change in fair value of warrants liability (2,312,434)

69,964 Change in fair value of derivative liability 3,626

(6,219) Warrants issuance costs 305,065

— Gains from sale of investments in equity securities —

(325,155) Noncash lease expense 252,997

233,730 Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 1,208,706

(903,652) Inventory (154,683)

2,612,535 Prepaid expenses and other assets 921,517

249,728 Accounts payable 175,202

(1,595,737) Due to customers —

2,980,318 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (74,049)

1,195,845 Deferred revenue 45,261

(140,783) Net cash used in operating activities (8,736,566)

(9,048,111) Investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (53,103)

(101,775) Proceeds from sale of investments in equity securities —

1,325,155 Net cash (used) provided in investing activities (53,103)

1,223,380 Financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of warrants 172,997

— Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of issuance costs —

2,347,192 Proceeds from common stock offering, net of issuance costs 8,516,741

781,624 Payment of finance lease obligations (5,477)

(4,480) Net cash provided in financing activities 8,684,261

3,124,336 Effect of exchange rate on cash 2,162

5,503 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (103,246)

(4,694,892) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,014,660

16,233,896 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,911,414

$ 11,539,004

