Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2024 Financial Update

Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nov 12, 2024, 16:30 ET

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve", "we", the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2024 update. 

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Launched first V2G-capable electric school bus deployment in New Mexico
  • Unveiled groundbreaking AC V2G technology at Exelon event in Delaware with our proprietary AC bi-directional charger
  • Partnered with WISE EV to create convenient public EV charging station infrastructure in select markets
  • Increased megawatts under management by 16.3% to 29.2 megawatts as of September 30, 2024 from 25.1 megawatts as of December 31, 2023
  • Reduced operating expenses excluding cost of sales by $5.9 million in third quarter 2024 to $2.8 million compared to the third quarter 2023

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "Though third quarter of 2024 has remained a challenging quarter, the delays we have seen in the first and second quarters of 2024 are finally going away. Our tight controls over expenses and improved operating efficiencies helped our liquidity and financial performance this quarter. We are expecting the improvements in revenues that materialized during the third quarter of 2024 to continue into the fourth quarter of 2024."

2024 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $1.92 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.71 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.79 million, or 29.3%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.23 million decrease in products revenue due to lower customers sales orders and shipments, partially offset by $0.4 million, increase in services revenue, and an increase in grants of $0.04 million. Products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, consisted of DC and AC Chargers of $0.54 million, grid services revenue of $0.15 million, and engineering services of $1.11 million driven by management fees earned for a certain V2G project management.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, decreased by $1.5 million to $0.9 million, or 61.8% compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to lower customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin increased by 40.2% to 49.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 9.0% in the same prior year period. Margin benefited from a lower mix of hardware charging stations' sales and a higher mix of engineering services in the current quarter compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 67.2%. 

The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses of $3.9 million, including share-based compensation, decreases in legal fees expenses of $0.6 million, and decreases in bad debt expenses of $0.1 million, partially offset by increases in software subscriptions expenses of $0.2 million.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.6 million, or 69.0%, from $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income, net consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income, net increased by $0.06 million from $0.13 million of other income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $0.19 million in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability, sublease income related to the subleasing of part of our main office space, and interest expense on debt obligations.

Net loss decreased by $6.7 million, or 80.2%, from $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to an increase in other income of $0.1 million, and a decrease in operating expenses of $7.4 million, which includes a decrease in cost of product and services of $1.5 million, and a decrease in revenue of $0.8 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was zero for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.01 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Stonepeak and Evolve conditional capital contribution commitments expired on August 4, 2024. On October 15, 2024, we, Stonepeak, and Evolve entered into Sale Agreement, pursuant to which Stonepeak and Evolve sold their combined 49% membership interest in Levo to us for a de minimis price. As a result, we became the 100% owner of Levo.

Megawatts Under Management

Megawatts under management refers to the potential available charging capacity Nuvve is currently managing around the world.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, along with other Company developments, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT) today, Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

To participate, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the 'Events' section under the 'News & Events' tab of Nuvve's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the European Union. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "looking forward to," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "continue," "seeks" or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nuvve's expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, business plans, product and service offerings, new deployments, potential project successes, expected timing of recently announced projects, anticipated growth of various business areas and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially.  Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, https://investors.nuvve.com or on request from Nuvve. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Nuvve Investor Contact
[email protected]
+1 (619) 483-3448

Nuvve Press Contacts
[email protected]
+1 (619) 483-3448 

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Unaudited)


September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets


Current assets


Cash

$                              325,245

$                           1,534,660

Restricted cash

480,000

480,000

Accounts receivable, net

1,668,538

1,724,899

Inventories

5,658,741

5,889,453

Prepaid expenses

636,825

994,719

Deferred costs - current

899,594

1,145,608

Other current assets

731,496

751,412

Total current assets

10,400,439

12,520,751

Property and equipment, net

671,197

766,264

Intangible assets, net

1,097,625

1,202,203

Investment in equity securities

670,951

670,951

Investment in leases

104,186

112,255

Right-of-use operating lease assets

4,624,783

4,839,526

Deferred costs - noncurrent

748,353

521,994

Financing receivables


288,872

Security deposit, long-term

17,613

27,690

Total assets

$                         18,335,147

$                         20,950,506




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$                           2,184,455

$                           1,694,325

Accrued expenses

3,251,493

4,632,101

Deferred revenue - current

243,731

697,105

Debt - term loan

902,242

Due to related party - promissory notes - current

1,501,821

Operating lease liabilities - current

971,631

856,250

Other liabilities

7,279

105,141

Total current liabilities

9,062,652

7,984,922

Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

4,391,413

4,646,383

Due to related party - promissory notes - noncurrent

100,000

Deferred revenue - noncurrent

721,050

332,951

Warrants liability

914,841

4,621

Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares


309,728

Other long-term liabilities

140,204

681,438

Total liabilities

15,330,160

13,960,043




Commitments and Contingencies




Mezzanine equity


Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized,

0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 3,138 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and  $3,750,201 at September 30, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively


4,193,629

Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized; 0 units issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2024 and 50,000 units issued and outstanding a December 31, 2023, respectively


216,229

Stockholders' equity


Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized;  zero shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2024 and  December 31, 2023, respectively


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 874,949 and 124,659 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

6,406

5,927

Additional paid-in capital

163,468,322

155,615,962

Accumulated other comprehensive income

74,146

93,676

Accumulated deficit

(160,543,887)

(148,240,859)

Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity

3,004,987

7,474,706

Non-controlling interests


(4,894,101)

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity

3,004,987

2,580,605

Total Equity

3,004,987

6,990,463

Total Liabilities and Equity

$                         18,335,147

$                         20,950,506

  

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue






Products

$             543,834

$              1,772,532

$           1,389,495

$         4,748,141

Services

1,265,499

866,477

1,786,937

1,720,262

Grants

108,885

73,563

323,722

219,082

Total revenue

1,918,218

2,712,572

3,500,154

6,687,485

Operating expenses






Cost of products

409,390

2,314,854

1,002,964

5,037,756

Cost of services

508,697

86,371

1,027,282

775,489

Selling, general, and administrative

2,126,681

6,481,759

12,544,563

18,751,119

Research and development

710,291

2,292,908

3,773,435

6,780,211

Total operating expenses

3,755,059

11,175,892

18,348,244

31,344,575








Operating loss

(1,836,841)

(8,463,320)

(14,848,090)

(24,657,090)

Other income (expense)






Interest (expense) income, net

(242,468)

16,213

(222,720)

105,194

Change in fair value of warrants liability

329,990

214,573

2,642,424

144,609

Change in fair value of derivative liability


67,366

(3,626)

73,585

Other, net

99,476

(168,177)

104,417

356,155

Total other income, net

186,998

129,975

2,520,495

679,543

Loss before taxes

(1,649,843)

(8,333,345)

(12,327,595)

(23,977,547)

Income tax expense




Net loss

$        (1,649,843)

$            (8,333,345)

$        (12,327,595)

$     (23,977,547)

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests


8,285


23,039

Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp.

$        (1,649,843)

$            (8,341,630)

$        (12,327,595)

$     (24,000,586)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests


72,092


212,062

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares


161,466


484,398

Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders

$        (1,649,843)

$            (8,575,188)

$        (12,327,595)

$     (24,697,046)








Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders,

basic and diluted

$                (2.47)

$                   (10.66)

$                (21.72)

$             (35.07)








Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable

to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted

666,894

804,775

567,486

704,310

  

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss

$          (1,649,843)

$         (8,333,345)

$       (12,327,595)

$       (23,977,547)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes






Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes

$                  2,214

$               18,124

$              (19,530)

$               28,357

Total comprehensive loss

$          (1,647,629)

$         (8,315,221)

$       (12,347,125)

$       (23,949,190)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

$                        —

$                 8,285

$                       —

$               23,039

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp.

$          (1,647,629)

$         (8,323,506)

$       (12,347,125)

$       (23,972,229)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests

$                        —

$              (72,092)

$                       —

$            (212,062)

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares


(161,466)


(484,398)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders

$          (1,647,629)

$         (8,089,948)

$       (12,347,125)

$       (23,275,769)

  

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

Operating activities


Net loss

$               (12,327,595)

$               (23,977,547)

Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities


Depreciation and amortization

254,275

237,043

Stock-based compensation

1,991,884

3,197,471

Loss on disposal of asset


(1,088)

Amortization of discount on debt and promissory notes

24,167

Change in fair value of warrants liability

(2,642,424)

(144,609)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

3,626

(73,585)

Warrants issuance costs

305,065

Gains from sale of investments in equity securities


(325,155)

Noncash lease expense

223,892

355,133

Change in operating assets and liabilities


  Accounts receivable

56,361

(1,547,575)

  Inventory

230,712

4,717,894

  Prepaid expenses and other assets

728,999

304,031

  Accounts payable

490,130

(705,658)

  Due to customers


9,830,000

  Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,524,707)

2,056,210

  Deferred revenue

(57,207)

(122,797)

Net cash used in operating activities

(12,242,822)

(6,200,232)

Investing activities


Purchase of property and equipment

(54,630)

(199,877)

Proceeds from sale of investments in equity securities


1,325,155

Net cash (used) provided in investing activities

(54,630)

1,125,278

Financing activities


Proceeds from exercise of warrants

173,027

Proceeds from debt and promissory notes obligations

2,565,500

Repayment of debt and promissory notes obligations

(161,929)

Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of issuance costs


2,347,192

Proceeds from common stock offering, net of issuance costs

8,516,741

884,586

Payment of finance lease obligations

(7,816)

(5,375)

Net cash provided in financing activities

11,085,523

3,226,403

Effect of exchange rate on cash

2,514

(40,699)

Net decrease in cash and restricted cash

(1,209,415)

(1,889,250)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year

2,014,660

16,233,896

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$                       805,245

$                 14,344,646




Supplemental Disclosure of cash information:


Cash paid for interest

$                       193,322

$                               —

SOURCE Nuvve Holding Corp.

