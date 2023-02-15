Nuvve Strengthens Measures to Safeguard Shareholder Interests through Engaging ShareIntel to Investigate Naked Short Selling Activity

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), the global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, has entered into a service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") to assist in our efforts to help identify and combat suspected illegal naked short selling activities and other potential trading violations or market manipulation. Among other services, ShareIntel will monitor trading activity, including shareholder, critical broker-dealer and clearing firm trading patterns as part of its mission to protect investors and maximize shareholder value.

Nuvve believes it may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal naked short selling of its common stock that may have artificially depressed its share price and has engaged ShareIntel to monitor and investigate.

"We want to ensure that Nuvve is not the target of abusive and unlawful trading activities and uncover any evidence to suggest that Nuvve's short position could be greater than the tradable shares in the market. The potential targeting of Nuvve and other publicly traded companies in a market manipulation scheme is concerning," said David Robson, chief financial officer for Nuvve. "Such suspected manipulation distorts the value of targeted organizations and negatively impacts shareholders. This engagement with ShareIntel is fundamental to our commitment to protecting shareholders' investments and addressing suspected violations."

ShareIntel utilizes a patented process called DRIL-Down™ to aggregate and analyze repository data from reporting entities, broker-dealers and shareholders. This will enable Nuvve to proactively track shareholder ownership, identify parties to suspicious, aberrant or unusual trading activity and deploy corrective steps to help curtail such activity.

Nuvve is committed to taking all necessary actions to protect the interests of its shareholders and will continue to work with ShareIntel and other partners to combat potential illegal short selling and restore fair market conditions.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (Nuvve) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid ("V2G") technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. and can be found online at www.nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Shareintel-Shareholder Intelligence Service, LLC

Shareintel-Shareholder Intelligence Service, LLC (SIS) is a patented compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership, monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. DRIL-Down™ identifies participants to potential abusive and illegal short selling providing actionable intelligence. www.shareintel.com

Nuvve Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Nuvve and Nuvve's strategy, future operations, estimated and projected financial performance, prospects, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nuvve disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. In addition, Nuvve cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) risks related to the rollout of Nuvve's business and the timing of expected business milestones; (ii) Nuvve's dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of electric vehicles and increased installation of charging stations; (iii) Nuvve's ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting (iv) Nuvve's current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of its revenues; (v) overall demand for electric vehicle charging and the potential for reduced demand if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of electric vehicles or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; (vi) potential adverse effects on Nuvve's backlog, revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by Nuvve; (vii) the effects of competition on Nuvve's future business; (viii) risks related to Nuvve's dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that Nuvve's technology could have undetected defects or errors; (ix) the risk that we conduct a portion of our operations through a joint venture exposes us to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control; (x) that our joint venture with Levo Mobility LLC may fail to generate the expected financial results, and the return may be insufficient to justify our investment of effort and/or funds; (xi) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xii) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect directly on Nuvve and the economy generally; (xiii) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to our joint ventures; (xiv) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (xv) the possibility that Nuvve may be adversely affected by 3 other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including increased inflation and interest rates, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and (xvi) risks related to the benefits expected from the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives (H.R. 3684). Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Nuvve with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2022, and in the other reports that Nuvve has, and will file from time to time with the SEC. Nuvve's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

