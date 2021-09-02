Nuvve to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer, Ted Smith, Chief Operating Officer, and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference taking place September 8 – September 10, 2021. The publicly webcasted "Fireside Chat" with Nuvve management will be at 4:40 PM Eastern (1:40 PM Pacific) on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

A webcast of the "Fireside Chat" presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page https://nuvve.com/investors/. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats, and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of Airlines; Batteries; Electric Vehicle Charging; Mobility Technology; Next-Generation Fuels; Rail, Trucking & Logistics; and Transportation OEMs, and Machinery.

Nuvve's executives are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Cowen conference representative. Alternatively, you may call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700 or [email protected].

About Cowen

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com.

