NuWave and PCI Merge to Create BigBear.ai, Forming a Decision Dominance Platform Serving the National Defense and Intelligence Communities

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWave Solutions ("NuWave") and PCI Strategic Management ("PCI") announced today that they have merged to form BigBear.ai ("the Company"), creating a differentiated leader in decision dominance that will deliver high-end capabilities across the data and digital spectrum to deliver information superiority and decision support.

NuWave and PCI are portfolio companies of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AEI acquired NuWave and PCI in June 2020 and October 2020, respectively.

BigBear.ai will be led by CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers, formerly CEO of NuWave, and Vice Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Sean Battle, formerly Co-Founder and CEO of PCI.

BigBear.ai provides a comprehensive suite of solutions including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, advanced analytics, offensive and defensive cyber, data management, cloud solutions, digital engineering, and systems integration. The Company's customers, including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and U.S. Federal Government, rely on its advanced technology solutions to analyze information, manage risk, and solve complex problems, leading to better decision making.

"This combination is a game changer for the industry," said Dr. Reggie Brothers. "BigBear.ai offers unmatched artificial intelligence, analytics, cyber and data management tools tailored specifically to the national security communities, giving our customers 'decision dominance.' The Company's comprehensive and seamless approach to handling and analyzing data allows our customers to better manage risk and be more prepared for the future."

"As a disruptor in national security information technology, BigBear.ai is truly transforming decision making at the most critical level," said Sean Battle. "With our depth of capabilities and scale, BigBear.ai is well-equipped to take on the biggest challenges in defense and the U.S. Federal Government. We are excited for what lies ahead."

"As the future battlefield and technology landscape continues to evolve, the U.S. Government will be forced to adapt and rapidly respond to its adversaries," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "BigBear.ai's tools and capabilities will help solve these complex issues that challenge our national security."

"This merger instantly creates a formidable player of scale as we take the next step in realizing our vision of creating a decision dominance platform that is uniquely positioned to address the growing threats of hybrid warfare," said Jeffrey Hart, Principal at AEI. "BigBear.ai serves a critical role in national security, and we look forward to supporting management to continue to innovate to provide its customers with the latest technology solutions to better address their needs."

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a new leader in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities. The Company delivers high-end capabilities across the data and digital spectrum to deliver information superiority and decision support. BigBear.ai provides a comprehensive suite of solutions including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, advanced analytics, offensive and defensive cyber, data management, cloud solutions, digital engineering, and systems integration. BigBear.ai's customers, including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and U.S. Federal Government, rely on its advanced technology solutions to analyze information, manage risk, and solve complex problems, leading to better decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, and California. For more information, please visit http://bigbear.ai/.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

