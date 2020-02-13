NuWave Communications expands features of iPilot™, the world's first fully automated Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Office 365 tenant configuration solution, by adding White Labeling for Partners & Resellers

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWave Communications, Inc. recently announced the iPilot™ portal, the world's first fully automated provisioning portal for Teams Direct Routing Customers. This portal works in conjunction with NuWave's Direct Routing calling plans, and fully automates network onboarding & tenant provisioning thus eliminating the need for advanced PowerShell work inside Microsoft tenants. Today, NuWave formally launches White Labeling for iPilot™, enabling our Partners & Resellers to offer this value-add service direct to their customers.

As Teams Voice continues to be adopted at a record-breaking pace, NuWave customers and industry feedback made it clear that Hosted Direct Routing provisioning can be complex, time consuming, and occasionally problematic. By white labeling iPilot™ automation NuWave opens the door for resellers, sales partners, master agents, etc to offer this service in a simple, easy to use, branded, and secure platform.

iPilot™ combined with NuWave Direct Routing unlocks the full potential of Teams Voice for anyone seeking an All-in-One Communication solution & Phone System with full Office 365 Integration. NuWave's Teams Shared Calling Plans provide unmatched flexibility, reliability, and economy of scale.

NuWave enables carrier grade enterprise voice services for Teams Voice users with crystal clear quality, geo redundancy, 24-hour support, call analytics, and unlimited inbound calling. Additional info located here https://www.nuwave.com/mssolutions/nuwave-microsoft-teams/.

""Microsoft Teams is the most exciting product to hit the telecommunications industry in years. However, it can be complex to implement and maintain a Microsoft Teams Voice service offering. Carriers, Resellers, Partners, and Customers are finding it difficult to navigate these waters without assistance from a subject matter expert. NuWave has eliminated these complexities and is pleased to announce a white label option for iPilot™. iPilot™ enables a full turnkey, Microsoft Teams Voice practice with a super simple onboarding and PowerShell automation system. With proven processes and documentation, we enable turn up of Teams Voice Calling Plan customers in minutes and not days, weeks, or months."



– Mark Bunnell, COO, NuWave Communications

About NuWave Communications Inc.

Founded in 1998. NuWave specializes in Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Advanced UCaaS solutions, Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, domestic and international toll-free origination, and domestic and international termination, for more information, please contact teams@nuwave.com or visit us at www.nuwave.com

For more information on this press release or to schedule an interview with NuWave COO, Mark Bunnell contact Gary Woods, NuWave Communications Vice President of Business Development Microsoft Solutions, (702) 960-0455 or email garywoods@nuwave.com

