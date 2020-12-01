NuWave implements multiple new iPilot™ Portal Features for Microsoft Teams Hosted Direct Routing

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWave Communications, Inc. announced today iPilot™, the World's First Direct Routing Onboarding & Provisioning portal for Microsoft Teams keeps getting better. NuWave is announcing new features for iPilot™, which now allows for fully automated:

Active Directory Synchronization via NuWave's iPilot™ PowerShell Module

Dynamic 911/ Emergency Services setup & provisioning

Survivability features (24x7 carrier level call forwarding within minutes)

Ability to enable/disable international calling by DID or Tenant.

As Teams Voice Hosted Direct Routing calling plans continue to be adopted at a record-breaking pace, NuWave provides customers with the most reliable, easiest & quickest to deploy solution available on the market today. NuWave's iPilot™ automates all onboarding from tenant/user provisioning, number portability, emergency services, survivability options, plus more in one simple and easy to use secure platform.

iPilot™ combined with NuWave's award-winning (voted Best of 2020 by Internet Telephony Magazine) Hosted Direct Routing unlocks the full potential of Microsoft Teams Voice for anyone seeking an All-in-One Communication solution & Phone System with full Office 365 Integration.

NuWave's Teams Shared Calling Plans provide unmatched flexibility, reliability, and economy of scale.

NuWave enables carrier grade enterprise voice services for Teams Voice users with crystal clear quality, geo redundancy, 24-hour support, call analytics, and unlimited inbound calling.

"Implementing moves, adds, and changes for Teams voice users via Active Directory is critical to most organizations' HR management. NuWave's iPilot™ platform continues to simplify and enhance the Microsoft Teams voice experience through total management of your Direct Routing Cloud Calling Environment." - Mark Bunnell, COO at NuWave Communications.

About NuWave Communications, Inc.

NuWave Communications is a Carrier and Teams Voice Service Provider with a continuing mission to sustain mutually valuable relationships with customers, employees, and communities. As a leading global provider and award-winning service provider of Microsoft Teams Hosted Voice Solutions and Direct Routing, NuWave employs some of the best, most experienced Microsoft Teams experts in the industry today. Our geo-redundant, carrier-grade network seamlessly supports all your Teams PSTN and cloud calling needs while not having experienced any customer-facing service interruptions in over 9 years. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit us at www.nuwave.com

For more information related to this post, specific Case Studies in your industry, or to schedule an interview with NuWave COO, Mark Bunnell, contact: Gary Woods, NuWave Communications Vice President of Business Development Microsoft Solutions, (702) 960-0455 or email [email protected].

NuWave Communications:

Gary Woods

NuWave Communications Vice President of Business Development Microsoft Solutions

(702) 960-0455

[email protected]

