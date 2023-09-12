NUWAY Alliance Acquires Ramsey County Care Center to Relocate Cochran Recovery Services

NUWAY

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

MAPLEWOOD, Minn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAY Alliance acquires Ramsey County Care Center as the new location for Cochran Recovery Services (CRS). 

2000 White Bear Avenue is the new home of Cochran Recovery Services, part of NUWAY Alliance.
NUWAY Alliance began management of CRS in 2019 when financial pressures would have forced the closure of the facility and loss of much needed addiction treatment beds. CRS is a long-standing residential treatment program in Hastings, MN that treats adults identifying as men and experiencing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Once under NUWAY Alliance's management, the facility and its clinical programming were updated to reflect the needs of the extended care population it serves. NUWAY Alliance began seeking a new location for CRS after being informed that its landlord, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, would be redeveloping the property. 

After an extensive search for a suitable place to relocate CRS, NUWAY Alliance acquired Ramsey County Care Center at 2000 White Bear Avenue in Maplewood, MN. Ramsey County Care Center operated as a nursing home for older adults from 1959 to 2022, when it closed. The care center's private location and existing facility are ideally suited for residential behavioral healthcare. The building is designed for accessibility and safety. It features spacious bedrooms, several communal spaces, a full-service commercial kitchen, and numerous other amenities. NUWAY Alliance plans to continue offering extended residential treatment at its new location.

"We are thrilled to become the stewards of this wonderful site because it allows us to continue providing crucial behavioral healthcare services at a critical time. The ongoing addiction and mental health epidemics cause individuals, families, and communities to suffer tremendously, and high-quality treatment is still difficult to access — especially for people with limited recovery capital. Relocating CRS to Maplewood will allow us to grow the program's capacity and make more addiction treatment beds available over the coming years for individuals seeking recovery," says NUWAY Alliance's Chief Strategy Officer John Miller.

NUWAY Alliance, which operates several residential, intensive outpatient, and outpatient treatment programs throughout Minnesota, is the state's largest nonprofit provider of extended behavioral healthcare. 

This transition will not interrupt clients receiving treatment at CRS, nor will it require a pause in accepting new clients. Existing CRS clients will be transported to the new location when it opens. The new location is expected to open in December 2023.

Visit Cochran Recovery Services to learn more about the program or to speak with an admissions specialist.

Contact:
Monique Bourgeois
NUWAY Alliance Chief Community Relations Officer
651-964-3680

SOURCE NUWAY

