NUWAY Alliance, through the NUWAY Recovery Foundation, to Acquire Arrigoni Supportive Housing Real Estate

News provided by

NUWAY

16 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAY Alliance, through the NUWAY Recovery Foundation, to acquire Arrigoni East and West supportive housing properties with plans to continue making high-quality addiction recovery supportive housing available and accessible to qualifying adults. 

Arrigoni, one of Minnesota's most enduring and well-regarded supportive housing missions, was started by Virginia Arrigoni in 1973. After receiving treatment and entering recovery, Ms. Arrigoni committed her life to helping others who needed supportive housing after completing treatment. So committed was Arrigoni to her mission that she turned her home into a halfway house. Today, Arrigoni East (St. Paul) and Arrigoni West (Minneapolis) continue helping residents remain in recovery from substance use disorder and provide a foundation of secure housing from which to grow and thrive.

Ms. Arrigoni's experience, vision, and mission closely aligned with the Minneapolis Alano Club members who founded NUWAY® in 1966 when NUWAY opened as one of America's first halfway houses – NUWAY 1. Both realized that recovery supportive housing was essential to attaining and maintaining lasting recovery. 

Today, NUWAY®, Minnesota's largest nonprofit extended behavioral healthcare provider, is part of NUWAY Alliance. NUWAY Alliance is also the parent organization of NUWAY Recovery Foundation, formed in 2018 to advocate for and improve access to quality recovery housing. NUWAY Recovery Foundation maintains relationships with hundreds of recovery residence operators throughout Minnesota to help people receiving treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders have safe and supportive places to live — a vital component of improved treatment outcomes.

Arrigoni East and West current owner, Supportive Living Solutions (SLS), sought NUWAY Alliance as a preferred buyer of the Arrigoni real estate and the SLS-related business assets because of NUWAY Alliance's focus on recovery, its long history, and recovery in supportive environments mission.

NUWAY Recovery Foundation's acquisition respects the Arrigoni legacy while adding a new service line to the NUWAY Alliance. The transition of ownership will not affect current Arrigoni residents, and the NUWAY Recovery Foundation plans to maintain Arrigoni's beautiful facilities and services. 

"NUWAY Recovery Foundation is tremendously proud to carry on the work of the Arrigoni legacy. NUWAY and Arrigoni are long-standing Twin Cities institutions providing essential treatment and supportive housing access. This acquisition represents a perfect fit between missions," says NUWAY Recovery Foundation President Joseph Lally.

The deal is scheduled to close on September 1.

Media Contact:
Monique Bourgeois
NUWAY Alliance Chief Community Relations Officer
651-964-3680

SOURCE NUWAY

Also from this source

The Gables Residential Treatment Program, Part of NUWAY Alliance, Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.