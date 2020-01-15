NUWAY® announces four new Vice President positions

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAY® is pleased to announce four new vice president roles created to advance its mission and evolve its vision for behavioral healthcare innovation. These staff members will work from the NUWAY Alliance.

Denise McAlpin is the new Vice President of Residential Services supporting existing and new residential programs including NUWAY Alliance management of Cochran Recovery Services. Ms. McAlpin has been with NUWAY for 9+ years and has had various leadership roles within the organization.

Lindsay Battuello is the new Vice President of Outpatient services supporting continued outpatient growth, development, and community clinical consultation. Ms. Battuello has been with the organization for 7+ years and most recently was the Executive Director of Outpatient Development at NUWAY.

Amy Dellwo becomes the new Vice President of Public Policy representing NUWAY interests in concert with the Community Relations Team to advance identified initiatives at the local, state and federal level.

John Miller joins the team as the new Vice President of Strategic Development to support tactical advancement of the NUWAY mission within and beyond our state borders.

Established in 1966, NUWAY® is a non-profit, evidence-based addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment provider accredited by The Joint Commission. With residential and outpatient treatment facilities throughout Minnesota, NUWAY helps clients access a coordinated continuum of care that includes treatment, recovery housing, peer support services, and other community resources. NUWAY offers medium-intensity residential treatment for adult men and transgender individuals, and intensive outpatient treatment with optional recovery housing for individuals of all genders. Lengths of stay are individualized to client needs. NUWAY is GLBTQIA+, and medication-assisted treatment safe and friendly.

For more information contact Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, at 651-964-3680.

SOURCE NUWAY