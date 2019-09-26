NUWAY is Accredited by The Joint Commission

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAY, one of Minnesota's largest non-profit addiction and mental healthcare treatment providers, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Joint Commission is America's largest healthcare accrediting body.

Healthcare organizations must undergo a rigorous review process to ensure that its facilities and practices deliver safe, high-quality care to receive accreditation by The Joint Commission. David Vennes, NUWAY Executive Director, and CEO sees the accreditation as an affirmation of NUWAY's ongoing quality commitment. "Becoming accredited by The Joint Commission signifies NUWAY's absolute commitment to client safety and care quality. We hope that being accredited will help more individuals, families, and professionals throughout Minnesota feel confident placing their trust in our care."

NUWAY's accreditation comes at a time of growth and expansion. The organization recently completed renovations to its residential and outpatient treatment facilities in Minneapolis and St. Paul and opened new outpatient centers in Rochester and Duluth. Relationships with high-quality recovery housing providers are helping more NUWAY clients than ever find safe, secure recovery housing, peer support, and community-based recovery resources.

"Every member of this team is working hard toward a singular goal of high-quality, accessible evidence-based care," says NUWAY Chief Clinical Officer, Ken Roberts. "This accreditation is a testament to the determination of a very dedicated and passionate group of professionals. NUWAY is proof that evidence-based treatment and access to a complete continuum of care is achievable when available resources are thoughtfully coordinated on behalf of clients."

"The people we are proud to serve come to us with very little recovery capital. They need an exceptional level of coordinated healthcare and services, and they need compassionate care. We hope our clients see this accreditation as a symbol of our deep commitment to delivering the treatment quality and safety they deserve," says NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, Monique Bourgeois.

Established in 1966, NUWAY is a non-profit, evidence-based addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment provider accredited by The Joint Commission. With residential and outpatient treatment facilities throughout Minnesota, NUWAY helps clients access a coordinated continuum of care that includes treatment, recovery housing, peer support services, and other community resources. NUWAY offers medium-intensity residential treatment for adult men and transgender individuals, and intensive outpatient treatment with optional recovery housing for individuals of all genders. Lengths of stay are individualized to client needs. NUWAY is GLBTQIA+, and medication-assisted treatment safe and friendly.

For more information, contact Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, at 651-964-3680.

