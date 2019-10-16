NUWAY® Opens Addiction Treatment Center in Rochester

The new outpatient facility offers people in Rochester and surrounding communities evidence-based co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health treatment. The program helps clients access community recovery support services, including recovery housing. Clients receive treatment and services from licensed clinical professionals. Additionally, clients receive nutritionally-based snacks to support their multi-modality programming. Art, music, and recovery-based yoga programming will be added. NUWAY opened the Rochester location to bring vitally needed addiction and mental healthcare treatment to more Minnesotans.

"The need for high-quality treatment continues to grow in Minnesota and throughout the country. NUWAY has been serving the people of Minneapolis and Saint Paul since 1966, and we're very proud to have the opportunity to help individuals and families in Rochester," says NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, Monique Bourgeois.

NUWAY launched a model of care called Recovery in Supportive Environments (R.I.S.E.) in 2013. The model provides clients with evidence-based clinical care, access to quality-managed recovery housing providers, peer support services, and connection to other available community recovery resources. The approach helps NUWAY clients bridge traditional gaps in addiction and mental healthcare to stay in treatment longer, find safe and supportive housing in which to recover, and get help with employment, healthcare, and other resources crucial to sustaining recovery.

NUWAY partners with recovery residences that meet its strict quality standards. This has led to an increase in the availability of high-quality recovery housing in and around the Twin Cities. NUWAY hopes to stimulate the improvement and growth of recovery housing in Rochester, as well. Having safe, supportive housing has been shown to improve treatment outcomes and is a dimension recommended by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

"NUWAY is proud to contribute to Rochester's rich history of healthcare leadership," says NUWAY Rochester Counseling Center Program Manager, Carrie Madson. "This is a city where health professionals find answers to difficult problems. NUWAY is doing that for people struggling with addiction and mental illness. We're finding new ways to bring more help to people with significant needs and few resources. NUWAY is a source of hope and fellowship in the Twin Cities, and we look forward to becoming the same here in Rochester." In addition to managing the operations of NUWAY's Rochester location, Madson is informing the city's behavioral healthcare providers and recovery groups about the program's services and capabilities to increase the public's access to care.

NUWAY - Rochester Counseling Center is hosting an open house on Friday, October 18, from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to stop by, meet the staff, and learn more about the outpatient treatment services offered.

NUWAY — Rochester Counseling Center is a safe and friendly environment for adult individuals to find help. Anyone seeking treatment services for themselves or loved ones are encouraged to contact the center at 507-225-0400.

Established in 1966, NUWAY® is a non-profit, evidence-based addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment provider accredited by The Joint Commission. With residential and outpatient treatment facilities throughout Minnesota, NUWAY helps clients access a coordinated continuum of care that includes treatment, recovery housing, peer support services, and other community resources. NUWAY offers medium-intensity residential treatment for adult men and transgender individuals, and intensive outpatient treatment with optional recovery housing for individuals of all genders. Lengths of stay are individualized to client needs. NUWAY is GLBTQIA+, and medication-assisted treatment safe and friendly.

For more information contact Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, at 651-964-3680.

