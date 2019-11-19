Nuweba Unveils GPU Support on its Secure Serverless Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuweba, the FaaS platform making serverless technology safer and 10X faster, today announced its serverless platform is the first to support the use of graphics processing units (GPUs). Marking the next era in cloud computing, Nuweba is bringing serverless technology to its fullest potential, allowing businesses to work in the cloud without infrastructure at enhanced speed and security, allowing the use of serverless for AI applications for the first time. As the use of AI and serverless technologies grow, the demand for a GPU powered serverless option is soaring but has remained unmet by large players thus far.

The serverless cloud computing market size is projected to reach $22B by 2025, according to Allied Market Research. Serverless technology has the potential to free developers to focus their time and expertise on perfecting their applications and business logic without worrying about infrastructure. Nuweba is working to further the adoption of serverless technology by offering faster processing than other leading serverless platforms and a layered approach to security.

"The much-anticipated serverless platform powered by GPUs comes after high demand from our technology partners. We're propelling the next wave of cloud computing forward," said Ido Neeman, CEO, Nuweba. "In a growing industry segment, we understand the competition we're facing, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS. I'm proud of our team for serving as a pioneer in bringing serverless mainstream, offering a new level of functionality to our enterprise customers and for enabling adoption of serverless for AI use cases."

Benefits of Nuweba's serverless platform include:

3-60ms invocation latency (10X+ faster than leading serverless platforms), agnostic to code size or runtime

True ephemerality with no container reuse

6 layers of advanced security including malicious code execution prevention, network traffic inspection, secrets and credentials vault, function vulnerability firewall, and more

Real-time deep visibility into functions behavior and flow

Compatible with AWS Lambda. 1-click to deploy; no configuration or changes to existing functions

About Nuweba

Nuweba rearchitected serverless from the kernel up to enable companies to use serverless for applications that require scalability, high performance, advanced application security and deep visibility in real-time. Our fast and secure FaaS platform is compatible with leading serverless platforms, so you can start using Nuweba with only one click and without any changes to your code or configuration. Unleash the full power of serverless with Nuweba.

