nuxcrew Announces New Inclusive Online Teen Program That Strengthens Physical and Mental Health

Teens today are facing a mental and physical health crisis not seen in decades as they move through continued pandemic related closures, isolation, and uncertainty. The C.D.C. reported that between March and May of 2020, hospitals across the country saw a 31% increase in the proportion of mental health emergency visits for kids 12 to 17 compared to 2019. The C.D.C. also reports the percentage of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s, rising to 21.2% among 12- to 19-year-olds.

Physical exercise helps improve depressive symptoms in teenagers because moving helps you feel good. Physical movement alone is not what teenagers are longing for. They want friends and they want a community they can identify with. Having friends and social connections has life long benefits. nuxcrew programming helps teens improve their mental and physical health through movement and peer social connections in a safe, supportive environment.

As a former CEO of a youth-serving organization, collegiate Associate Athletic Director and Recreation Director, Caitríona Taylor founded nuxcrew to empower teens to grow into their most confident, truthful self.

"I always wanted to start a wellness company but didn't want it to be contained to four walls. Knowing I can break down transportation barriers and meet the kids at their home, virtually, helped me achieve my dream of opening nuxcrew. We want teens to realize empowerment now and our expert coaches and I are dedicated to helping teens achieve their physical and mental goals. We see every challenge as a new achievable goal."

The inaugural 12-week session is delivered online to ensure the coaches and program provide a safe, supportive, interactive environment, even if the pandemic realities make life seem out of control for teens. Learn more at nuxcrew.com.

