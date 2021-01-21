Nuxeo Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , developer of a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced that the Nuxeo Cloud Platform and the implementation of supporting AWS systems and AWS infrastructure has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP) delivered via the AWS platform, has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Nuxeo in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"With digital transformation and the suddenly remote workforce, cloud security has become a top priority. Organizations are under more pressure than ever to meet the complex compliance and privacy requirements of regulations such as NIST, ISO and HIPAA. The HITRUST CSF Certification provides independent assurance that Nuxeo can meet the challenges of today's highly dynamic business environment – making it safer for businesses to innovate," said Rémi Cattiau, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Nuxeo.



"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "Nuxeo can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."

About Nuxeo

Nuxeo , developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market. Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation

Related Links

nuxeo.com

