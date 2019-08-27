Nuxeo Announces New Connectors and a Bolstered AI Framework for its Content Services Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced the general availability of its Nuxeo Sitecore Connector and Aspera connector, as well as a new version of its Adobe Creative Cloud Connector.

Nuxeo has also enhanced its connectivity to third-party AI services that complement Nuxeo Insight Cloud , the company's powerful AI offering that enables enterprises to employ machine learning models that non-technical users can use and train with their own specific data sets.

"A core philosophy at Nuxeo is that people work in a wide variety of ways, and we should enable them to work in the applications and tools they prefer," said Chris McLaughlin, chief product and marketing officer at Nuxeo. "This philosophy is reflected in the flexibility of the Nuxeo Platform and its ability to connect to other systems. Our customers praise us for our API-first approach and the adaptability and extensibility of our data model, and ultimately enabling them to leverage the power of the Nuxeo Platform in harmony with their existing business systems."

New and enhanced connectors for the Nuxeo Content Services Platform include:

Nuxeo Sitecore Connector: Enables users to access to the Nuxeo repository from within their Sitecore web content management environment to search and browse available content. The connector also allows for the ability to copy content from Nuxeo into Sitecore.

Enables users to access to the Nuxeo repository from within their Sitecore web content management environment to search and browse available content. The connector also allows for the ability to copy content from Nuxeo into Sitecore. Aspera Connector: Allows enterprises to execute common Aspera file transfer acceleration tasks from within the Nuxeo UI. With the connector, users can leverage Aspera to bulk upload local files to Nuxeo, share a transfer with others who contribute metadata, modify metadata values for objects individually or in bulk, monitor and manage transfers, and download assets from the repository.

Allows enterprises to execute common Aspera file transfer acceleration tasks from within the Nuxeo UI. With the connector, users can leverage Aspera to bulk upload local files to Nuxeo, share a transfer with others who contribute metadata, modify metadata values for objects individually or in bulk, monitor and manage transfers, and download assets from the repository. Adobe Creative Cloud: This existing Nuxeo connector has been enhanced with a richer search experience that includes full-text search against all asset properties and related objects (i.e., title, tag, and usage rights, product, talent, etc.), and the ability to narrow search scope to particular folders. The new version of the Nuxeo Adobe CC connector also features a better browsing experience, improved upload capabilities and other additions.

Nuxeo Insight Cloud Features AI Enrichment Framework

Nuxeo Insight Cloud is the first artificial intelligence (AI) offering that enables enterprises to employ machine learning models that non-technical users can use and train with their own specific data sets, which automates and delivers greater intelligence to content-driven processes. Augmenting and bolstering Nuxeo Insight Cloud, the new AI enrichment framework enables enterprises to also configure and derive results from any number of public AI services seamlessly.

Unlike basic connectors to Google Vision or Amazon Rekognition, and other services that return generic metadata tags and attributes, the AI enrichment framework helps customers configure any number of services to return results from third-party AI services seamlessly, normalize them, feed any metadata field or schema they desire, and do it at any scale - from a single image to a billion.

The Nuxeo AI enrichment framework currently includes connectors to seven public AI services, including Amazon Textract, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Translate, Amazon Rekognition Image, Amazon Rekognition Video, Google Vision, and SightEngine. Incorporating additional third-party AI services, such as Google Doc Understanding, into its enrichment framework is in the company's short-term roadmap.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM) . Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Capital One, Electronic Arts, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation

Related Links

https://www.nuxeo.com

