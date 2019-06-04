Nuxeo Insight Cloud Delivers the Next Generation of Enterprise AI and Intelligent Content Services

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), today announced the immediate availability of Nuxeo Insight Cloud , a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) offering that enables enterprises to employ machine learning models that non-technical users can use and train with their own specific data sets, which automates and delivers greater intelligence to content-driven processes.

Business-specific metadata is the foundation of effective search, workflow, and other value-creation activities in content-centric business applications. The challenge has always been the manual effort and investment required to properly and accurately identify content and link it to related materials. Existing content enrichment AI services address this challenge in one of two ways. Some services are easy to deploy and provide generic metadata not based on a business's specific content. Others allow custom model development, but require scarce data science expertise to use.

Nuxeo Insight Cloud is the first content enrichment AI service designed for business users that enterprises can train with their own data, and as a result, leverage AI models that are inherently more accurate and relevant. It automatically generates (meta)data values to enrich content, drive workflows, and increase intelligence about information.

Because Nuxeo Insight Cloud is powered by the Nuxeo Platform, it provides two additional AI capabilities that are new to the market. First, Nuxeo Insight Cloud provides a microservice to intelligently describe content in disparate systems like Box, Dropbox, and legacy enterprise content management (ECM) repositories. And second, all machine learning models are versioned and provide a comprehensive audit trail for machine-generated (meta)data values.

"Nuxeo has long been on the leading edge of AI for content and we have offered integration with public cloud offerings like Google Vision and Amazon Comprehend for several years now," said Chris McLaughlin, chief product and marketing officer at Nuxeo. "But, Nuxeo Insight Cloud sets an entirely new standard for our industry. Customers can now easily create their own, custom AI models using content and data that they already have. And, with these custom models, they will be able to extract more insight and much greater value from their information."

"We're leaving the era of content management as more enterprises are looking to put content in motion to achieve key business outcomes," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO at Aragon Research. "Companies want to leverage AI to simplify their content-based processes while also creating a more connected and intelligent information management ecosystem. As the need to automate and manage all forms of enterprise data and content intensifies, vendors like Nuxeo that we've identified as 'Leaders' are well-positioned to deliver on this market demand."

