Nuxeo Listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Asset Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it was included in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management . This is the second consecutive year Nuxeo was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner report, which provides an overview of the DAM market and its offerings.

In the 2019 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management (DAM), Gartner notes the growing importance of enterprise-scale content management. "As the types of content used in marketing and communication continue to proliferate and marketers prioritize the delivery of consistent messaging in real time, their need to manage content at scale is critical," the report states. DAM systems are "striving to add significant value and efficiency to marketers by becoming the single source for all communication content. This is reflected by growth in both interest and adoption."

The guide further states that, in researching the global digital asset management market, Gartner sees continued AI data tagging development. "The explosive growth of content required by multichannel marketers and the desire to source and reuse it appropriately have made efficient tagging and data structuring essential," according to Gartner. "It is not uncommon for a brand to have more than 20 variations of a single image for use across different media, channels and devices. To drive efficiency, improve search and create stickiness, DAM vendors continue to incorporate an array of cloud AI services."

"We believe our recognition for the second consecutive year in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Asset Management further validates our ability to help enterprises bring products to market faster and more profitably by unleashing the full power of their complex content ecosystem," said Eric Barroca, CEO, Nuxeo. "Traditional DAM systems lack the flexibility and sophistication CPG, media & entertainment, and other companies need to manage the full creative lifecycle. Nuxeo is disrupting this approach with an AI-infused DAM solution that accelerates product development and leverages every step in the creative value chain."

For more information, access a complimentary copy of the full 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Asset Management .



Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Asset Management, Colin Reid, 19 August 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM) . Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Capital One, Electronic Arts, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nuxeo.com

