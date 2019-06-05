Nuxeo Named a Leader in the 2019 Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Content Platforms

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), today announced it has been positioned as a "Leader" in the 2019 Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Content Platforms.

According to the report, which was based on an evaluation of 12 major providers in the market, Nuxeo was identified as a leader because of the open source platform's "low-code" approach and significant artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, among other strengths.

"Our innovative Content Services Platform delivers a set capabilities that truly enables enterprises to manage all forms of content and meet digital transformation goals," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. "What's more, it allows organizations to be flexible, adaptive and agile to whatever comes its way, which is critical in today's fast-changing business environment. We know the information management market is highly-competitive, and our customers require a modern content services platform that lets them leverage their existing systems and content. We believe our positioning as a Leader by Aragon confirms that our innovative strategy is resonating with both customers and the analyst community."

Nuxeo has previously been recognized by Aragon Research as an Innovation Award winner in the Content Management category in 2017 and 2018 , and as one of the 2017 'Hot Vendors' in Content Management. The company was also listed as a "Leader" in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2018: Making Customer Journeys Visual.

"We're proud to be selected as a Leader by Aragon Research. The Nuxeo platform is delivering real business value to our customers, and that strength is garnering a lot of industry attention," continued Barroca.

About Nuxeo

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Electronic Arts, ABN Amro, and the Department of Defense have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

Aragon Research Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

