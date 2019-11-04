Nuxeo Named a Visionary in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it was again named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms (CSP).

Gartner evaluated 18 CSP vendors in the report, and Nuxeo was positioned as a Visionary based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute on this vision. This marks the third consecutive year Nuxeo has been ranked as a Visionary in the Gartner report, which provides an annual overview of the leading trends, offerings, and vendors in the CSP marketplace.

Nuxeo believes that it has been positioned as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant because of the scalability of its modern and adaptable architecture; its open API and integration approach; and its federation capabilities that enable enterprises to manage content across multiple repositories in place.

"Modern Content Services Platforms are all about flexibility, scalability, and enabling an integrated information management environment, and we believe recognition by Gartner as a 'Visionary' in this report further validates that Nuxeo is delivering in these areas," said Eric Barroca, CEO, Nuxeo. "Nuxeo offers a cloud-native, low-code, AI-infused platform that empowers global enterprises to build and adapt content applications faster than ever before. We believe this innovative approach is resonating with both the analysts and the wider market."

For more information, download a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms report.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with both data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Electronic Arts, ABN Amro, and the Department of Defense have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com.

