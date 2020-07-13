Nuxeo Named To First-Ever KMWorld AI 50 List of 'Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management'

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it has been included in the inaugural KMWorld AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management , a list of innovative knowledge management vendors that are incorporating AI and cognitive computing technologies into their offerings.

"As the drive for digital transformation becomes an imperative for companies seeking to compete and succeed in all industry sectors, intelligent tools and services are being leveraged to enable speed, insight, and accuracy," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. "To showcase organizations that are incorporating AI and an assortment of related technologies—including natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision—into their offerings, KMWorld created the "AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management."

Nuxeo's solution was specifically spotlighted for helping people realize new value from digital transformation by making the power of AI predictions accessible to non-technical users, and for enabling full, cross-departmental workflows.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by KMWorld as one of the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management. This selection speaks to Nuxeo's dedication to providing customers with powerful tools that we can place in the hands of business users to leverage AI to create new value for their organization," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. "Our appearance on KMWorld's first-ever 'AI Top 50' list validates the work we have done in building intelligent solutions that connect information across the enterprise, improve business performance, and deliver competitive advantage."

Nuxeo's appearance on the AI 50 list follows its recent debut of a new, low-code user interface (UI) for Nuxeo Insigh t – its ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) service that enables companies to use their own data and content to train custom machine-learning (ML) models. The enhanced UI offers a highly intuitive, guided "point-and-click" experience that enables non-expert users to not only define and train new ML models, but also easily deploy and administer these models in production use cases.

Click here to view the complete AI 50 list, which was published in the July/August issue of KMWorld Magazine.

