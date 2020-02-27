Nuxeo Receives Highest Overall Rating Among ECM Vendors in SoftwareReviews 2020 Emotional Footprint Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it has been named a "Champion" in SoftwareReviews' 2020 Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Emotional Footprint Awards . This third-party report recognizes vendors that are highly rated by their users for providing exceptional customer experiences.

Based on data from customer reviews and survey feedback, Nuxeo received the highest overall rating relative to other vendors in the ECM market. In addition, Nuxeo was the only vendor to receive a +99 net emotional footprint score, a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. Nuxeo users said that they were happiest with product enhancements that they never got charged extra for, and that they found the vendor to be inspiring.

"This feedback from end users further validates our commitment to innovation and reinforces our position as the next-generation leader in the ECM and content services market," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. "Enterprises are wrestling with the volume and complexity involved in effectively managing critical content and data, and more and more of them are moving to the Nuxeo's cloud-native platform because it not only solves their current information management challenges, but also provides the flexibility to adapt as their needs and requirements change over time."

"Content management software users demand a higher level of service from their vendors based on how they feel," said David Piazza, President of SoftwareReviews. "We measure user sentiment, revealing a vendor's Emotional Footprint. We have found that ECM customers want a reliable vendor that helps them continually improve their core processes. Nuxeo customers clearly appreciate the efforts they have made in this area."

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo , developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market. Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nuxeo.com

