Nuxeo Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Asset Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , developer of a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it has been listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Asset Management 1, the leading resource to help companies define key requirements in their digital asset management (DAM) programs.

According to the Market Guide, "Rapidly expanding volume and velocity of content, real-time personalization variations, and global distribution are driving more organizations to investigate DAMs. Digital marketing leaders should scope requirements and use cases to successfully navigate a complex and changing technology landscape."

Gartner highlighted several factors impacting interest and adoption of DAM solutions among enterprises, including the need to:

Enable a newly distributed workforce to operate with consistent information, content and assets at scale

Pivot and deliver to interact and engage with audiences in an almost exclusively digital environment

Deliver a growing variety of relevant content at every touchpoint in a customer journey, in real time

"We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in this Gartner Market Guide validates why many of the world's leading brands rely on Nuxeo to drive their advanced use cases for DAM," said Alan Porter, Director of Product Marketing at Nuxeo. "Nuxeo is more than just a repository for creative assets. We enable global brands to connect digital assets across systems, and integrate that information and data into core business processes. The ability to support new types of content, such as complex 3D files, and deliver AI tagging of assets is another focus for our DAM customers."

Gartner writes, "As exciting and innovative as these are, the most impactful recent advancement in this area has been the maturation of machine learning capabilities to tag content to a client's specific corporate data taxonomy."

"We couldn't agree more with Gartner's analysis," said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Nuxeo. "The only efficient and sustainable way to manage rich media assets is with automated tagging of metadata. To do this, you need business-specific artificial intelligence (AI). Next-generation systems like Nuxeo enable organizations to train machine learning models using their own content, to get highly relevant insights that deliver more meaningful business outcomes."

In the Market Guide, Gartner notes that "through extensive integrations, DAM solutions allow marketers to distribute a wide number of content types to a broad array of marketing technology engines. As a result, DAM solutions have become a critical component of efficient and effective martech ecosystems."

