Nuxeo Recognized as a "Strong Performer" in ECM Content Platforms by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP) provider, today announced the company has been recognized as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019 , an evaluation of top enterprise content management (ECM) platform vendors by Forrester Research Inc. , a leading global research and advisory firm.

The Forrester Wave™: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019 report assesses the state of the ECM Content Platform market. For the report, Forrester researchers identified the 14 most significant ECM vendors in the space and conducted a detailed, 26-point criterion evaluation to analyze and evaluate each of them. The report shows how each ECM provider measures up and helps enterprise architect professionals select the right vendor for their respective enterprise needs.

Forrester noted in the report that, "Enterprises that want an open API, open standards, or open source approach to content management should consider Nuxeo." Forrester's evaluation of Nuxeo also recognized that the company was among the "first to offer a next-gen platform approach to content management," and is "often the first to break new ground, such as support for NoSQL, use of public cloud AI services, mobility, and offering a low-code/no-code design tool." Nuxeo also boasts a "strong track record of technology innovation" and its road map includes "more integration points and continuous deployment for its cloud offering, app development frameworks, and embedded best-of-breed AI, including a service for data insights extracted from content."

Among Nuxeo's offerings, the Wave report points to the company's "scalable set of foundational content services, which are well suited to large-volume environments — supporting large file types such as rich, complex media." For architects and developers seeking a platform for enterprise use cases, Forrester noted the company's APIs, developer resources, and downloadable code, as well as strengths in "flexible metadata models, user interface, and solution design/development tools."

"We believe our evaluation as a Strong Performer by Forrester Research confirms that our content services platform strategy is resonating with both customers and the analyst community," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. "Customers want a modern and highly performant content platform, and that means leveraging AI and machine learning technology in a manner that surpasses other competitive offerings. Content is vital to enabling our customers to be agile and competitive in today's fast-changing business environment, and we are very proud to have been recognized as a strong performer in our first year evaluated in the Forrester Wave on ECM."

