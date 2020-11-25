Nuxeo Recognized as a Visionary for Fourth Straight Year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , developer of a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms (CSP)1 for the fourth year in a row.

Gartner analysts evaluated multiple vendors based upon their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Nuxeo believes it was positioned as a Visionary in the 2020 report because of its modern and flexible architecture, advanced AI-capabilities and powerful low-code functionality to support complex application development.

"We believe our repeated recognition in the Magic Quadrant is a testament to the tremendous value Nuxeo's AI-powered platform delivers," said Nuxeo CEO, Eric Barroca. "We're all about flexibility, scalability and adaptable architecture. To us, it appears our approach is resonating with both analysts and the wider market. The level of success our customers have experienced on their digital transformation journeys speaks volumes about our low-code development capabilities, which empower global enterprises to build and adapt content applications faster than ever before."

The latest Gartner recognition follows a successful year for Nuxeo globally. In 2020, the company achieved impressive growth fueled by continued product innovation and ongoing customer success with its technologies. The company also successfully completed an 11-billion-object benchmark test on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with MongoDB Atlas, the global cloud database on AWS, illustrating the enormous flexibility and scalability of its platform.

For more information, download a complimentary copy of the full 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms report.

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, 2020," Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, November 16, 2020.



Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, developer of a leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with both data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Electronic Arts, ABN Amro, and the Department of Defense have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation

Related Links

nuxeo.com

