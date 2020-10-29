Nuxeo to Host Virtual DiscoverX User Conference in November

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced the agenda for the company's 2020 user conference, DiscoverX . The virtual event, which takes place November 16-20, will feature a range of practical sessions designed to share ideas and best practices that help companies modernize the way they manage content and drive digital transformation.

"We are committed to helping our customers to prosper in an increasingly and now unavoidably digital world. DiscoverX is a chance for our customers, developers, and industry experts to get together and exchange knowledge, insights and their visions for content in 2020 and beyond," said Nuxeo CEO Eric Barroca.

DiscoverX kicks off with a keynote conversation featuring guest speaker Marci Maddox, Research Director at IDC, on the future of content services. Following the keynote, a range of customers and information technology leaders will take the virtual stage to share use cases, lessons learned and discuss how content is increasingly central in tomorrow's digital landscape.

Included in the lineup is an examination of the 11-billion object benchmark test that Nuxeo recently completed in partnership with MongoDB and AWS. The session will explore the methodology used and provide real-world guidance for others to scale the Nuxeo Platform along with other key cloud services.

Other sessions on the agenda include:

Low-Code App Development: The Key to Accelerated Differentiation

How to Engage Users with Next-Gen UIs

Extracting Insight to Accelerate Your Business; and

The Imperative for Application Modernization

For more information or to register, visit https://www.nuxeo.com/discoverx/ .

About Nuxeo

Nuxeo , developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market. Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com.

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation