Nuxeo Wins Two 2021 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, developer of a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), announced today that TrustRadius has recognized the company with two 2021 Top Rated awards in the categories of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) .

"TrustRadius is one of the most trusted review sites for business technology, and for our products to be top rated in multiple categories is yet another great accomplishment for our team," said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Product and Technology officer at Nuxeo. "Now more than ever, we're proud of how our platform helps organizations around the globe make content and information more accessible and to thrive in this age of digital transformation."

Nuxeo received a score of 8.6 out of 10 based on more than two dozen reviews and ratings from customers, making it the highest-ranking vendor in both ECM and DAM categories. Verified users acknowledged the platform's usability, scalability, flexible integration and solid e-learning paths as key benefits. Highlights from verified TrustQuotes include:

"Nuxeo is an extremely versatile and useful ECM platform. When viewed against its competition, it blows them out of the water."

"Nuxeo comes with an out-of-the-box interface that already works really well. It exceeds expectations when you start building your own application UI sitting on top of Nuxeo, using REST API."

Nuxeo's performance at scale enables it to remain the go-to solution for us. Each new use case enhances the ROI we see as we can spread the value while supporting Nuxeo with a central team of engineers and developers."

"Modern technologies and architecture (are) at its core."

"We're grateful to our user community for taking the time to provide such valuable and positive feedback. Our focus has always been on listening to customers, adapting and innovating so we can help organizations unlock information and use it to solve the complex content challenges that modern businesses now face. We are incredibly pleased to see our customers are validating these efforts," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

About Nuxeo

Nuxeo , developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market . Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

