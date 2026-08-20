NuxGame Appoints Mariia Baranova as Chief Operating Officer

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame, a B2B iGaming software provider, has appointed Mariia Baranova as Chief Operating Officer. Mariia steps into the role from the client side, where she led account management and built a service that operators have rated 4.8 out of 5 over the past six months. She now runs operations across the whole company.

From Client Service to Company-Wide Operations

NuxGame has grown from a software provider into an open ecosystem for operator growth — a structure with far more moving parts than a single product, and one that has to run as one at scale. The appointment puts that responsibility with the executive who had already done it once, in the department closest to clients.

"Our next stage is about becoming a scalable, data-driven organization that grows faster without losing quality or control. Mariia is among the best operational minds I know — she sees the whole system where others see a list of tasks, and she got here by being completely herself."

— Daniel Heywood, Chief Executive Officer at NuxGame

Operational Priorities Under the New COO

As COO, Baranova takes on process, data, and automation across every team, from the client-facing side of the business to the casino game aggregation layer that supplies operator lobbies. Operators will feel the change directly: the roadmap makes client reporting even faster, with clear SLAs clients can track.

Her priorities include:

Standardizing processes so they work the same way in every team.

Basing decisions on data instead of gut feeling.

Applying AI to routine work so people don't have to do it.

Accelerating client reporting across the turnkey casino and sportsbook platform.

and sportsbook platform. Introducing clear SLAs that clients can track.

The same standards extend to the technical layer, where operators connect through a single casino API rather than a set of separate integrations.

"Everything can be solved: that's the belief I bring into this role. My job is to make NuxGame faster and more precise — numbers in front of every decision, answers in a minute instead of three days, and people's thinking, the one resource I will never automate, getting the final word."

— Mariia Baranova, Chief Operating Officer at NuxGame

Industry Recognition

Beyond her operational work, Baranova is known across the industry as a mentor. She was shortlisted for the Outstanding Mentor Award at the WiG Diversity Awards 2026, and developing people remains part of how she leads.

About NuxGame

NuxGame is a B2B iGaming company founded in 2018 that has grown from a software provider into an open ecosystem for operator growth. It combines an award-winning casino and sportsbook platform, game aggregation with 17,500+ titles from 140+ providers, sweepstakes-ready infrastructure, and a vetted network of partners covering CRM, payments, orchestration, and traffic — supporting 100+ operators worldwide as they launch, scale, and enter new markets. In 2026, NuxGame was named Casino Platform of the Year at the iGaming News Awards.

Media Contact: Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame, [email protected]

Original Source: https://nuxgame.com/blog/mariia-baranova-appointed-coo

SOURCE NuxGame