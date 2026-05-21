NuxGame Partners With 155.io to Bring Mobile-First Games to iGaming Operators

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame, a B2B online gaming software provider, has partnered with 155.io, a 2024-launched live game studio whose mobile-first, "betting on chaos" formats target the shorter-session, casual-play behavior now dominating iGaming traffic on mobile devices. The 155.io portfolio is now available through the NuxGame unified API, giving the platform's operator clients access to a category of live content that sits outside the standard live dealer mold.

Meeting Player Demand for Mobile-First Content

Mobile now drives a major share of online gambling activity. According to The Business Research Company, around 80% of gamblers used their phones for online gambling in 2025. 155.io is built specifically for this behavior. The studio crafts live games around real-world scenarios and streams them directly from its own production facility. For a casino game aggregator like NuxGame, that focus on mobile-native, short-session play is what makes 155.io a strong fit for current operator demand.

Identifying that fit is one thing; getting the content live in an operator's lobby is another. As a casino software provider running an established aggregation layer, NuxGame brings the 155.io catalog onto its platform so operator clients can act on mobile-driven demand without negotiating and connecting to a new studio on their own — turning a market signal into live lobby content in a fraction of the usual time.

Executive Quote

"Operators are looking for content that stands out and keeps players coming back, and 155.io delivers exactly that with its mobile-first live formats. Adding their portfolio to our platform means our partners can offer something genuinely different to their players, while we handle the technical side of the integration. This is the kind of partnership that supports both immediate performance and long-term differentiation."

— Bar Konson, Chief Business Development Officer at NuxGame

How This Partnership Expands Operator Offerings

The integration is delivered through a single connection point, which removes the usual overhead of onboarding a new content provider. Operators working with NuxGame can plug 155.io's catalog into their existing setup and manage it alongside the rest of their portfolio.

With this setup, operators can:

Access trending live game formats built for mobile-first audiences.

Launch new 155.io titles without separate contracts or integration projects.

Strengthen player retention through unconventional game mechanics.

Diversify their lobby with content that stands apart from standard casino offerings.

offerings. Scale content delivery through standardized data and a single API.

The partnership connects directly to the broader casino games integration layer at NuxGame, where each new provider becomes part of a consistent technical environment rather than an isolated add-on.

For more information, visit: https://nuxgame.com/blog/nuxgame-155io-partnership

About NuxGame

NuxGame is an award-winning iGaming platform provider offering a complete ecosystem for online casino and sportsbook operators. Its platform combines game aggregation, turnkey solutions, API integrations, and a wide range of partner services. NuxGame supports operators worldwide in building and scaling their iGaming businesses.

Media Contact: Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame, [email protected]

SOURCE NuxGame