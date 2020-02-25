NUYU Makes a Charcoal Facemask with the Healing Power of CBD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based company, NUYU CBD has been setting trends in the health and wellness industry since its launch, and it seems their most innovative products are yet to come. In addition to creams and roll-on products, NUYU is bringing the power of CBD to the world of beauty with their rejuvenating face cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and now, masks.

All of NUYU's products are infused with not only the highest industry quality of CBD but a host of natural and botanical ingredients proven to help improve skin. The CBD that NUYU uses in their products is locally sourced and triple certified to ensure that their products really work.

CBD or Cannabidiol is renowned for its use as an anti-inflammatory agent and its ability to relieve muscle tension. It has also been used to help reduce swelling of joints, which can help restore range of motion to aching, painful areas of the body. While CBD has been experiencing non-stop buzz from the medical world, research has also shown that it can be used externally to improve skin quality. CBD works on the skin the same way it works on other parts of the body; by keeping inflammation low and helping to heal damage.

CBD is just one of the hundreds of chemicals called cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant. While CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce a "high" feeling, many CBD products do contain trace amounts of the psychoactive ingredient, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol. For this reason, certain CBD brands have a hard time selling their products across the United States, since each state has slightly different laws regarding THC. Fortunately, NUYU's products have been proven to contain 0.0% THC, and can, therefore, be sold anywhere in the U.S. without issue.

The latest and greatest of NUYU's hot new products is their charcoal face mask with 100mg CBD. Charcoal has been making the rounds in the health and wellness industry because of its ability to draw out toxins from the skin. Charcoal is safe for external use and can help pull dirt and impurities from pores. NUYU takes charcoal masks to the next level by adding their triple-certified CBD and a proprietary blend of herbal ingredients formulated by their master herbalists.

In addition to 100mg of CBD, NUYU's charcoal mask contains jojoba to help soothe dry skin and burdock root which contains a variety of antioxidants, helping to treat acne and damaged skin. NUYU really stands out in the specialty beauty market, not only for its unique and effective products but because of their price point. NUYU's products contain the same high quality, heavily sought after ingredients as similarly formulated luxury products selling for nearly six times the cost.

All of NUYU's products are available from their website, as well as in NUYU kiosks, and they will be making their debut into shelves of American retailers as soon as 2020.

