NUYU Wellness Stands Out in Multi-Million Dollar CBD Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California based company NUYU Wellness Inc. launches a revolutionary line of CBD products infused with organic herbal properties to foster powerful healing effects for the whole body. From oil tinctures to topical relief therapies, and even beauty products, NUYU is revolutionizing the way customers utilize the healing benefits of CBD.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is just one of over 100 chemicals, called cannabinoids, which have been identified in the cannabis plant. CBD is extracted for medicinal use and has been studied extensively for its healing properties which include, improved cognitive function, aiding in tension relief, improving movement disorders, and acting as an anti-inflammatory, just to name a few.

The anti-inflammatory quality of CBD is renowned as one of the only available forms of relief. With this in mind, NUYU has created NUYU Roll-On Relief, a convenient way to apply menthol-infused CBD oil directly to aching muscles and joints, to provide instant cooling relief.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of NUYU's wide scope of products is its inclusion of CBD therapy in beauty products. While CBD has long been utilized for muscle relief, research has only recently given insight into the positive effects of CBD when it is used to improve and maintain healthy skin. With this research in mind, NUYU has launched a skincare line that includes staples like body butter, face-wash, vitamin C, moisturizer, and eye cream, all infused with 100mg of CBD in addition to natural proprietary herbal skin-care remedies.

Recent research shows that CBD can help clear and prevent acne, reinvigorating skin and giving it a healthy glow. NUYU is proud to stay ahead of the game with the inclusion of skincare products into their already impressive lineup, and this bold choice is already stirring beauty-industry buzz, as they take their products public.

Formed in 2019 after years of research, NUYU prides themselves on their strong foundation of science-based product development. Valuing transparency in their relationship with their customer base, NUYU emphasizes that they only use the highest quality, locally sourced and triple certified CBD oil in all of their products, ensuring a consistent healing experience. All of NUYU's CBD products also contain 0% THC, the psychoactive chemical in the cannabis plant, meaning they can be safely shipped to any state across the U.S.

With their website already up and running at nuyucbd.com , NUYU is poised for growth in 2020 as they revolutionize the uses for CBD across the health and wellness industry.

