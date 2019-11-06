NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) And Death Wish Coffee Co. Sign Co-Packing Agreement For Single Serve Pour Over Coffee

A 10-count of NuZee's single serve pour over coffee pouches will be included in Death Wish Coffee's "On-the-Go Kit", along with a Death Wish Coffee-branded canvas bag and two enamel coffee mugs. The "On-the-Go Kit" will be available Thursday, November 7 online at deathwishcoffee.com .

Referred to as "The World's Strongest Coffee," Death Wish Coffee is created by using the strongest combination of USDA certified organic and Fair Trade coffee beans and a distinct roasting process. This results in a smooth, never bitter tasting coffee that provides the clarity and focus required to get you through the day. Death Wish Coffee is sold online and in thousands of grocery stores nationwide.

"This agreement further validates NuZee's ongoing operational pivot towards the manufacture of single serve pour-over coffee, with a focus on co-packing and private labeling for regional and global brands," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer.

"At Death Wish Coffee, we always want to redefine the coffee industry and deliver value to our customers. Our customers have been asking for single-serve pour over coffee for a while, and we were so excited to work on NuZee on this product," said Mike Brown, owner and CEO of Death Wish Coffee. "NuZee helped us create this new, unique product that our customers are going to love."

NuZee's Vista facility is the only currently operating and certified single-serve pour-over coffee manufacturing and co-packing facility in the United States. NuZee owns the exclusive North America rights to utilize the machinery used to manufacture this product. The Company previously announced plans to open a new manufacturing hub in Plano, Texas that should be operational early next year. In 2018, NuZee's Vista facility received Level 2 SQF Certification. The facility is also Fair Trade, Organic, Halal, and Kosher certified.

Learn more about NuZee's co-packing capabilities at pourovercopacking.com .

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own highly sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for pour over coffee production and possess exclusive agreements that restrict North American competitors' access to equipment and pour over filters. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for dozens of customers in the U.S. market and also co-pack for the Korean market. Our California facility is SQF level 2 certified facility is Fair Trade, Organic, Kosher and Halal.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.:

Founded in Saratoga Springs, NY, in 2012 by Mike Brown, Death Wish is committed to sustainability in all its products and uses USDA approved processes to produce high-quality organic and fair-trade beans. Death Wish is Amazon's #1 "Most Wished For" coffee and is in more than 8,000 retail stores across the country. Today, thousands of people trust Death Wish Coffee to wake them up and keep them going every day.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future events or performance that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to the Company's ability to secure orders under its co-packing agreements and increase production, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the success of competitive products, risks in product development, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.