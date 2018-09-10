NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) Launches Barista Collection Of Premium Drip Cup Coffee

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a single serve pour over co-packer that is revolutionizing the way coffee is enjoyed in America, today announced the launch of its new Barista Collection of premium, pour over Drip Cup coffee. The Barista Collection features coffee that is sustainably sourced, Fair Trade Certified, and scored at 84 points or above.

Available in three varieties and sold in boxes of five, the Barista Collection is available for purchase at https://coffeeblenders.com/coffee/pour-over-coffee/.

"The Barista Collection reflects NuZee's core company values of providing a fresh, delicious cup of coffee while ensuring that our supply chain is both socially and environmentally responsible," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer.

"The Barista Collection marks our entry into the premium, specialty grade coffee space," said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee. "We are excited to provide a superior coffee experience at an affordable price."

The Barista Collection is available in the following varieties:

Rwandan

Our beans are responsibly and sustainably sourced from family-owned farms in the northern province of Rwanda. The growing altitude of 1,500 meters plus soil rich with minerals delivers full bodied flavor. Cherries are floated prior to pulping and fermenting, then fully washed, soaked overnight in clean water, and dried in the sun on raised beds with plastic tarps to protect from seasonal rains.

Tasting notes: hints of lime, orange, cranberry and raspberry.

Ethiopian

Our beans are responsibly and sustainably sourced from family-owned farms in the southern nations of Ethiopia. The growing altitude of 2,700 meters plus soil rich with minerals delivers full bodied flavor. Our coffee is fair trade and organic certified. Attention to detail while preparing are whole bean coffee is extremely important. Fully washed and dried on raised beds.

Tasting notes: Complex blueberry.

Guatemalan

Our beans are responsibly and sustainably sourced from family-owned farms in the western Highlands of Guatemala. The growing altitude of 1,650 meters plus soil rich with clay minerals delivers full bodied flavor. Our coffee is fair trade and organic certified. Fully washed and dried in the hills of Santa Cruz Barillas, Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

Tasting notes: cocoa, lime zest and dried apple.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee, and a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

