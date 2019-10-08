NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) To Be Profiled On The Fox Business Channel

In the interview, Chief Financial Officer Shanoop Kothari discusses a variety of topics, including NuZee's single service pour over coffee product, the Company's focus on co-packing and private labeling for regional and global brands, and broader market opportunities.

View a preview of the interview at MyNuZee.com.

Spotlight Television is the premiere news magazine show that shines the spotlight on the next big thing, products and people who are making a difference. Airing monthly, as sponsored/branded content on the Fox Business Network, Spotlight Television features exciting guests from a wide range of industries, all of whom are luminaries in their respective fields.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own highly sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for pour over coffee production and possess exclusive agreements that restrict North American competitors' access to equipment and pour over filters. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for dozens of customers in the U.S. market and co-pack for the Korean market. Our California facility is SQF level 2 certified facility is Fair Trade, Organic, Kosher and Halal.

Learn more about NuZee's co-packing capabilities at pourovercopacking.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future events or performance that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to the Company's ability to secure orders under its co-packing agreements and increase production, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the success of competitive products, risks in product development, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

