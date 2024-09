Nuzee, Inc. Announces Endorsement Agreement Between Macanuoli and Five Sports Champions

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUZEE, INC., ("NUZEE"or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NUZE) a Company with a heritage in specialty coffee and an emerging business in broader consumer food and beverage products, today announced that the Company has signed an endorsement agreement with five sports champions who will endorse the maca beverages (the "Macanuoli") distributed and sold by the Company (the "Agreement"). The five sport champions are Ms. Shurui Li, women's basketball champion; Ms. Chenlin Zhou, trampoline champion; Ms. Lina Yi, tennis champion; Ms. Bingjian Li, bodybuilding champion; and Ms. Shuna Bai, cheerleading champion (the "Sport Champions"). The term of the Agreement between the Company and the Sports Champions is one year (the "Cooperation Period").

According to the Agreement, the images of the Sport Champions can be used for the Macanuoli's packaging, advertisement and public relations activities during the Cooperation Period.

Macanuoli is the first plant-based energy drink launched by NUZEE. Macanuoli's ingredients include plant extracts such as maca and Noni which help relieve physical fatigue, and enhancing immunity. Macanuoli is ideal for people who pursue safe, healthy, and natural food.

Ms. Jianshuang Wang, the Chief Executive Officer of NUZEE, commented, "The cooperation between the Company and the Sport Champions is the first marketing event of Macanoli Beverage in the market, and we hope to increase market awareness of our Macanuoli product. We also hope to convey positive sportsmanship attitudes through Macanuoli, advocate for a healthy lifestyle, and grow together with consumers."

