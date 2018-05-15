NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) Establishes Korea Subsidiary

NuZee KOREA has commenced construction of a new 3,600-square foot manufacturing facility in Paju City, Korea. The facility will manufacture NuZee's line of single-serve, pour-over functional Drip Cup coffee. It will also provide the infrastructure necessary to allow NuZee KOREA to engage in co-packing activities for Asia coffee brands, once any such agreements are finalized. The facility should be completed in June 2018.

"We have been selling Coffee Blenders products in South Korea since 2015, and we are excited to establish this local presence under the leadership of Mr. Kim," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer. "NuZee KOREA will be our first manufacturing facility outside of the United States, and joins our Japan subsidiary, which we established in December of 2013 led by Katsuyoshi Eguchi, a successful businessman and entrepreneur who has served as CEO of Eguchi Holdings for 20 years http://eguchi-hd.co.jp. Together, these operations will allow us to better serve existing customers in China, Japan, and Korea, while providing the necessary resources to pursue new clients throughout Asia."

Mr. Higashida noted that the Drip Cup is a common and popular brewing method in Asia. The market in Japan alone is estimated to be approximately 2.3 billion cups per year.

"This new facility will complement the recently completed expansion of our production facility in Vista, California, and support the continuing evolution of our business model towards co-packing agreements with global beverage and retail companies," said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee.

"I am excited and honored to join NuZee at this important time in its corporate development, and look forward to managing our growth in the Asia market," said Sung-Man Kim.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is the pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee, and a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuzee-inc-dba-coffee-blenders-establishes-korea-subsidiary-300648140.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.