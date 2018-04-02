NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) Passes Food Safety Audit For Single Serve Pour Over Drip Cup Coffee Co-Packing

"We are very pleased to have passed this food safety audit, which validates that NuZee's products are manufactured in a safe environment and that Good Manufacturing Practices are employed throughout the process," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer.

"Passing this food safety audit is required to receive SQF (Safe Quality Food) Certification, which we are also pursuing," Mr. Higashida continued. "Once certified by the Safe Quality Food Institute, we will be well-positioned to expand our Drip Cup co-packing business."

"We have had productive discussions with large, well-known global beverage and retail companies regarding entering into co-packing agreements under their respective brands," said Travis Gorney, President and COO. "In order to advance these discussions, SQF certification is required. We are actively pursuing this certification and are targeting its receipt in Q2 2018."

NuZee recently completed the expansion of its existing production facility in Vista, California to accommodate the anticipated growth of its Drip Cup line of functional gourmet coffee. These enhancements are expected to more than double annual single serve pour-over Drip Cup production, improve reliability, and lower costs. The Company also recently signed a joint agreement with Japan's Fuso Industries Co Ltd and NASA Corporation that granted NuZee the exclusive North America rights to utilize NASA's proprietary machinery brand FUSO in the manufacturing of Drip Cup coffee products.

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is the pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee, and a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

