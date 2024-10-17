NUZEE, INC. Establishes Offices in Multiple Regions around the World to Expand its Global Business

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUZEE, INC., ("NUZEE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ：NUZE) a company with a heritage in specialty coffee and an emerging business in broader consumer food and beverage products, today announced that the Company has moved its U.S. operations from California to Florida, and in order to develop its global business, the Company has established offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China and other regions.

The Company also announced that Mr. Randy Weaver, the Company's former Co-Chief Executive Officer, has departed from the Company effective August 30, 2024. Ms. Jianshuang Wang, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Company, will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, having assumed full responsibilities for the role.

Ms. Jiangshang Wang, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of NUZEE, commented："As the new CEO of the Company, I will propose a long-term strategic approach that is more suitable for the development of Nuzee, to meet the constantly changing market demands. I hope that with the development of the Company's global business, the Company may improve its performance and create greater value for its shareholders."

About NUZEE, INC.

NUZEE, INC. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. Dedicated to reshaping the digital marketing and distribution with technological applications, the Company endeavors to create greater commercial value for its business partners and therefore enhance its own enterprise value and shareholders' value of their stake in the Company. The Company has a professional brand and marketing management system, which can quickly help partnering enterprises achieve the connection, management, and operation of marketing channels domestically and globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

