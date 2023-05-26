NuZee to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023 Conference - New Date and Time

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading coffee technology and co-packing company, announced today that Masa Higashida, Chief Executive Officer and Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023 Conference. The conference is being held on June 6 – 8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

In addition to participating in the conference, the Company will display its innovative product line at the NuZee Booth, and provide complimentary coffee service to conference guests.

Presentation Date:

June 7, 2023

Time:

3:30pm Pacific Time

Webcast Link:

https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

Mr. Higashida and Mr. Gorney will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees of the conference.

About NuZee Coffee 

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

