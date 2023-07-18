Nuzest-USA Receives Award for Best All-Natural Superfood Protein Source

Good Green Vitality, a nutritional superblend packed with nutrient-rich greens, berries, herbs, and superfoods, has been named the Best All-Natural Superfood Protein Source by High Protein Life , a digital publication. Especially friendly to consumers with allergies, Good Green Vitality is organic, vegan, non-GMO, and free of gluten, dairy, nuts, and soy. This exceptionally clean nutrition supplement is produced by the multi-award-winning Nuzest-USA, a rapidly growing supplier of plant-based nutrition products that continues to garner accolades from consumers and industry analysts alike.

More than a multivitamin and much more than just "greens," Good Green Vitality is an ideal foundation for health and vitality, providing nutritional insurance by helping to fill nutrient gaps in modern diets.

Good Green Vitality, a nutritional superblend packed with nutrient-rich greens, berries, herbs, and superfoods, has been named the Best All-Natural Superfood Protein Source by High Protein Life, a digital publication. Especially friendly to consumers with allergies, Good Green Vitality is organic, vegan, non-GMO, and free of gluten, dairy, nuts, and soy. This exceptionally clean nutrition supplement is produced by the multi-award-winning Nuzest-USA. Newly available in the U.S., Good Green Vitality from Nuzest-USA has been recognized by High Protein Life, which has honored the brand with its award for Best All-Natural Superfood Protein Source.

As a superfood protein, Good Green Vitality is formulated to address all areas of health in one daily serving. Its 75+ ingredients include carefully selected antioxidant -rich fruits, vegetables, microalgae, and mushrooms, fortified with 24 vitamins, minerals, high-quality plant protein, dietary enzymes, probiotics , adaptogens , and other nutrients in their most bioavailable forms. These work together to support gut health, immune function, stress reduction, mental performance, and more.

The supplement also undergoes independent third-party testing to ensure there are no added sugars, fillers, preservatives, or other allergens in the product.

Nuzest-USA is growing within a strong and accelerating superfood powders market, which was estimated globally at USD $6.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% through 2030. In the aftermath of COVID-19, increasing interest in health and wellness products has been driving global demand for superfood powders.

Many brands and companies in the food industry have been expanding new superfood product lines to gain maximum market share, and new product launches in the superfood powders segment are likely to see strong future market growth.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Nuzest was established in 2013 and is led by Founder and CEO Trevor Bolland. The company also produces the popular and award-winning protein supplement Clean Lean Protein, a pure, plant-based protein that contains all nine essential amino acids, supporting vitality, recovery, and repair.

Nuzest products are available to consumers directly online, via e-commerce and select retail outlets, and on a wholesale basis.

