Nuzest-USA Wins Award for Best Plant-Based Food and Supplement Product Line of 2023

Nuzest-USA has been honored again for its line of plant-based nutritional supplements, winning the award for Best Plant-Based Food and Supplement Product Line of 2023 from Plant-Based Health News, a digital publication. Especially friendly to consumers with allergies and food sensitivities, the company's protein and superblend powders and bars are made with vegan, organic, non-GMO ingredients that are free of gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, and other common allergens. Nuzest-USA's flagship product, Good Green Vitality, is a nutrient-dense blend of greens, berries, and other superfoods-a potent blend of 75+ ingredients fortified with vitamins and minerals, probiotics, and adaptogens. Much more than a multivitamin and more than just "greens," this nutritional superblend is an ideal foundation to address all areas of health in one daily serving.

Nuzest-USA's flagship product, Good Green Vitality, is a nutrient-dense blend of greens, berries, and other superfoods —a potent blend of 75+ ingredients fortified with vitamins and minerals, probiotics , and adaptogens . Much more than a multivitamin and more than just "greens," this nutritional superblend is an ideal foundation to address all areas of health in one daily serving.

Clean Lean Protein supplies pure pea protein that contains all nine essential amino acids , supporting vitality, recovery, and repair.

The global market for plant-based protein supplements was valued at $2.52 billion in 2021, with expected expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% through 2030. As general awareness of food sensitivities, allergies, and immune issues grows, Nuzest-USA's products will be in increasing demand.

The superfood powders market size , estimated globally at $6.14 billion in 2021, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching $11.50 billion by 2030. Growing consumer desire for antioxidants and other essential nutrients has increased the popularity of superfood powders, creating greater demand for Nuzest-USA products.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Nuzest-USA was established in 2013 and is led by founder and CEO Trevor Bolland. The company also offers innovative nutritional products for children's health and digestive support.

Nuzest-USA products are available to consumers directly online, via e-commerce and select retail outlets, and on a wholesale basis.

