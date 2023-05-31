NUZEST USA Wins Best Superfood Supplement Award With Its Good Green Vitality Product

NUZEST USA, a fast-growing industry-leading supplier of plant-protein-based nutrition products and dietary supplements, has won an award for its internationally acclaimed Good Green Vitality superfood product. The award was issued by Optimal Performance Living, a digital publication. This exceptional and much-anticipated product is now available to consumers in the United States.

NUZEST is growing within a strong and accelerating nutritional supplements market, estimated globally by Research and Markets at USD 381.5 billion and forecasted to expand annually at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030. This upward trend is driven by increasing consumer demand for more natural, vegetative-sourced supplements in a post-pandemic environment while steering away from synthetic and chemically-based ingredients. The rise in chronic and non-communicable diseases has further fueled the growth of the market.

Good Green Vitality is suitable for people of all ages and is especially recommended for those who want to slow the aging process. It supports healthy digestion, energy production, and the body's detoxification pathways. This formulation is high in antioxidants and may help lower the risk of heart disease and other serious disorders.

The 75+ ingredients in Good Green Vitality include a spectrum of vegetables and fruits fortified with 24 vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in their most bioavailable forms. Good Green Vitality undergoes independent third-party testing to ensure there are no added sugars, fillers, preservatives, gluten, dairy, soy, or other allergens.

"Our nutritional superblend helps fill the gaps in your diet so you can feel good, look good, and stay good, all from the inside out," according to NUZEST CEO Trevor Bolland, who founded the company in 2012. "What started as a father and daughter looking for nutritional answers to serious health questions has grown into a range of premium plant-based supplements enjoyed by thousands of families around the world."

