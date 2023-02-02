NUZEST-USA Wins Recognition for the Best New Product Line Opportunity

NUZEST-USA, a fast-growing and innovative provider of clean, lean, plant-based protein powders, mixes, and snack bars, is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning customers… especially those consumers suffering from allergies, food sensitivities and immune system issues. This brand is worth serious consideration.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUZEST-USA has been recognized by Retailer News Network for offering the best new product opportunity in the plant-based protein dietary supplement and snack market. The company's products are ethically sourced, vegan-friendly and better-tasting (according to many satisfied customers) than those of their competitors, many of which are larger, and better-known brands fighting for an increased revenue share in this very competitive and fast-growing market segment. NUZEST is the superior brand in virtually every important aspect, and is on an impressive trajectory. [ read complete release ]

NUZEST-USA, a fast-growing and innovative provider of clean, lean, plant-based protein powders, mixes, and snack bars, is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning customers… especially those consumers suffering from allergies, food sensitivities and immune system issues. This brand is worth serious consideration. NUZEST-USA has been recognized by Retailer News Network for offering the best new product opportunity in the plant-based protein dietary supplement and snack market. The company's products are ethically sourced, vegan-friendly and better-tasting (according to many satisfied customers) than those of their competitors, many of which are larger, and better-known brands fighting for an increased revenue share in this very competitive and fast-growing market segment.

The protein supplement and specialty snack market, which includes a growing proportion of plant-based products, is currently estimated to be $25.6 billion. At a compound annual growth rate of close to 10%, it is expected to reach or exceed $41.23 billion by 2028. As general awareness of food sensitivities, allergies, and immune issues grows, NUZEST's products will be in increasing demand.

One of the company's most exciting offerings is its Clean Lean Protein drink mix, which is a pure, plant-based protein supporting the body's recovery, repair, and vitality. High in protein, low in carbohydrates and sugar, and free from common allergens, this product is a certain winner with exercise enthusiasts, athletes, and consumers wanting premium-quality nutrition. The reviews are exceptional. NUZEST also offers innovative nutritional products for children and for digestive support, as well as great-tasting snack bars.

NUZEST is currently expanding its marketing efforts and distribution outlets in the USA. [ read complete release ]

About

Retailer News Network is a continuously updated digital publication that identifies new products and opportunities of interest to distributors and retailers.

Media Contact:

Howard Rubenstein

212-372-8807

[email protected]

SOURCE NUZEST-USA