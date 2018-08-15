NV Real Estate Academy Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Country by Inc. 5000

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. 5000 named the NV Real Estate Academy (NVREA) to its exclusive list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. NVREA has received national acclaim for its real estate investing training and experienced a 259% revenue growth between 2014 and 2017.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside some of the most successful corporations out there by Inc.," said Nick Vertucci, founder and CEO of NVREA. "I am beyond thankful for my entire team for putting in the hard work and helping grow this company and making the daily operations seamless."

NVREA originated from Vertucci's career turn-around when he visited a real estate training after losing his million-dollar computer system business. At his lowest point, he gained a new mentor, a new outlook on life, and paired his new mentality with the training he received from a real estate seminar to pick himself back up and build another successful career. Now he travels around the country to speak to students who are going through similar trials to encourage and equip them with the education and tools necessary to become lucrative investors. This spring, Vertucci released his first book, "Seven Figure Decisions: Having the Balls To Succeed" –– a personal account about his rollercoaster story.

"This recognition goes to show that it pays to not give up," said Vertucci. "This business was the outcome of a lot of hard work, grit, and endurance. I am proud of the progress we have made over the years and I am proud of my students for holding fast to their training and becoming outstanding business men and women personally and professionally."

Vertucci's academy is now one of the fastest-growing companies in the country and joins the ranks of some of the largest corporations in the world such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Zappos.com. The program teaches the pillars of buying and holding properties for long-term cash flow, wholesaling and flipping contracts, commercial investments, asset protection, leveraging 401k's and IRA's to fund investments, and many other topics.

To learn more about NVREA, visit: nvrealestateacademy.com. Vertucci's book, "Seven Figure Decisions" is available on Amazon and Kindle.

About NVREA

The Nick Vertucci Real Estate Academy was founded in 2014. Since the first class, NVREA has become the most sought-after educational programs and is helping students across the nation achieve their goals through real estate investing. To learn more about NVREA, visit www.nvrealestateacademy.com. To find an NVREA class near you, call 1-800-328-6418.

About Nick Vertucci

Nick Vertucci is an expert real estate investor and founder & CEO of The Nick Vertucci Companies in Irvine, California. After building his own successful real estate business, Nick founded the Nick Vertucci Real Estate Academy (NVREA), that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and education necessary to be lucrative real estate investors. With extensive knowledge and expertise in property investment, Nick helped develop a professionally managed, "Turn-Key" investment system to assist other investors in purchasing, rehabbing and renting bank-owned properties. Find NVREA on Facebook, and for more on Nick's other real estate projects, visit his CrunchBase page.

