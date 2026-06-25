NVAR Mid-Year Housing Forecast: Northern Virginia Housing Market Demonstrates Resilience Despite Economic Headwinds

Updated 2026 Outlook Shows Continued Strength in Single-Family and Townhome Markets as Demand Outpaces Economic Uncertainty

FAIRFAX, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR), in partnership with the Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University (GMU-CRA), has released its mid-year update to the 2026 housing market forecast, highlighting the remarkable resilience of Northern Virginia's housing market despite significant economic disruptions across the region.

The updated outlook reflects evolving economic conditions, including substantial federal workforce reductions and ongoing inflationary pressures that have kept mortgage rates higher than anticipated.

The region's labor market that supports the housing market has begun to fully reflect the impacts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Between December 2024 and April 2025, federal employment in the Washington metropolitan area declined by approximately 64,000 jobs, while employment in the professional, scientific, and technical services sector fell by more than 38,000 positions. These losses contributed to an increase in regional unemployment from 2.9% to 3.9%. Northern Virginia has fared somewhat better, with unemployment standing at 3.2% in April 2025, but the impacts of federal actions continue to ripple throughout the regional economy.

Amid those challenges, Northern Virginia's housing market has remained notably stable. "Few would have predicted that our housing market could absorb this level of economic pressure and continue to perform as strongly as it has," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "The reality is that Northern Virginia remains one of the most desirable places in the country to live and work. Buyers continue to recognize the long-term value of homeownership in this region, and that sustained demand has helped offset the uncertainty created by federal workforce reductions and elevated mortgage rates."

The forecast indicates that demand for single-family detached homes and townhomes remains robust throughout the Northern Virginia region, while the condominium market is experiencing softer conditions and rising inventory levels.

According to the updated forecast:

Single-family detached homes are expected to see price increases ranging from 1.5% to 3.5%, accompanied by growth in unit sales and continued inventory constraints through year-end.

are expected to see price increases ranging from 1.5% to 3.5%, accompanied by growth in unit sales and continued inventory constraints through year-end. Townhomes are projected to experience price appreciation between 1.5% and 3.8%, with unit sales increasing between 1.5% and 5.2% and inventories generally tightening.

are projected to experience price appreciation between 1.5% and 3.8%, with unit sales increasing between 1.5% and 5.2% and inventories generally tightening. Condominiums are expected to see more modest price movement, ranging from a slight decline of 0.2% to an increase of 2.9%, with inventory levels projected to rise between 31% and 46.9% compared to 2025.

NVAR's mid-year forecast adds an important nuance to the original 2026 outlook released in December. While inventory has increased across much of the region, that growth has been driven primarily by condominium listings. Inventory for single-family homes and townhomes remains near historically low levels, reflecting continued competition among buyers seeking these property types.

"The story behind this forecast is not simply one of supply and demand; it is a story of confidence," McLaughlin said. "Even as households navigate higher borrowing costs and uncertainty in the broader economy, many continue to make long-term investments in Northern Virginia because they believe in the region's future. Strong schools, transportation infrastructure, employment opportunities, and quality-of-life advantages continue to support housing demand across our communities."

Economic conditions remain a critical factor to watch for the remainder of the year. In addition to federal workforce changes, geopolitical instability and inflationary pressures have contributed to interest rates remaining higher than anticipated at the start of 2026.

"From an economic perspective, the region has experienced an unprecedented contraction in two of the sectors that have historically powered growth in the Washington metropolitan economy," said Dr. Terry Clower, Director of the George Mason University Center for Regional Analysis. "What makes Northern Virginia's housing market particularly noteworthy is that pent-up demand for homeownership, combined with residents' long-term confidence in the region's economic prospects and quality of life, has largely offset those negative forces. While risks remain, housing demand has proven considerably more resilient than many observers expected."

Taken together, the mid-year forecast underscores a housing market that continues to outperform expectations despite significant economic headwinds. While federal workforce reductions, elevated interest rates, and broader uncertainty have tested the region's economy, Northern Virginia's enduring strengths — including its highly educated workforce, strong quality of life, and sustained demand for homeownership — continue to provide a solid foundation for the housing market. As 2026 progresses, the outlook points to continued stability and growth in key housing segments, reinforcing the region's long-term appeal for both current and future homeowners.

For the complete 2026 Mid-Year Housing Market Forecast, visit nvar.com/marketstats.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)